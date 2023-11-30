Piers Morgan Reveals Royals Named in Recalled 'Endgame' Book

Piers Morgan seems to have made the Royal Family drama a bit worse by naming the members who were named in Omid Scobie's book Endgame. According to Deadline, Buckingham Palace is said to be "considering all options" in response to the initial misprinted book release and Morgan's report.

The host revealed the names on his TalkTV/Fox Nation show Piers Morgan Uncensored, naming the two "senior royals" accused of commenting on the skin color of Price Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie. The details leaked out after the Dutch version of Scobie's book was released without the names removed.

Scobie denied identifying the individuals in writing, while the Dutch publisher, Xander, is looking into the incident and how the mistake happened. The copies in question have been removed from shelves.

According to Deadline, Morgan claimed the British people had the "right to know" the details of the allegations, naming them in the monologue of the show. The clip was also shared to his X/Twitter account, which went to his 8.7 million followers.

The host said he was "outraged" that publications that wrote about the misprint and covered the news didn't name those involved. "Why should British people be barred from knowing what Dutch people know about OUR Royal Family?," Morgan wrote on Twitter.

Morgan also accused Scobie of not being truthful about the details, which the author defended during an appearance on ITV's This Morning. "I have never submitted a book that had their names in it, so I can only talk about my version," Scobie said. "I am obviously frustrated."

Meghan Markle and Her Half-Sister Samantha Set for Court Face-Offhttps://t.co/khDJAehovq — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) November 28, 2023

The allegations against The Royal Family stem from Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey where she revealed the allegations made about her son's skin color. In the interview, the Suits actress said those in question had "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Scobie notes that it was two who made allegations, according to his reporting.

As for Morgan, he is still firmly on the side of the Royal Family. "I don't believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family, and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it," he added. It is only the latest salvo in his ongoing war against Markle.