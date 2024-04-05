Why Prince Harry Might Be 'Uncomfortable' With Meghan Markle's New Business

Following her exit as a working royal in 2021, Meghan Markle is embarking on an all-new venture, but not everyone is onboard with the move. Last month, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled American Riviera Orchard, her new lifestyle brand, but according to one royal expert, Prince Harry is "uncomfortable" with his wife's new business.

"Harry thinks the new brand is a great idea because it's Meghan's idea – he's still so loved up that she can do no wrong in his eyes," royal expert and author Tom Quinn told the Mirror. "But we have to remember that he grew up in a family that would've looked down on this kind of commercial enterprise, so there is a part of Harry that's uncomfortable which is why we are unlikely to see Harry personally baking cakes or demonstrating kitchen utensils."

Markle unveiled American Riviera Orchard back on March 14 when a new website and Instagram page for the brand went live. The bio for the Instagram page simply reads, "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024," with the first Instagram post to the account, set to Nancy Wilson's "Wish You Love," showing the duchess picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen.

Trademark applications filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office days earlier on March 9 and obtained by PEOPLE revealed that American Riviera Orchard plans to sell goods across numerous lifestyle lanes, including cosmetic products, home décor, stationery, linens, small kitchen appliances, condiments, yoga equipment, gardening gear, and pet accessories, among others. The document also mentions wine-carrying cases and bags, a nod to Markle's original lifestyle blog The Tig, which was named after her favorite wine, Tiganello. Royal commentator Josh Rom noted how Markle's former lifestyle blog gives her expertise in the field, per Sky News.

Since launching, American Riviera Orchard's Instagram page has drawn 586,000 followers, including celebrities like Kris Jenner Abigail Spencer, and Mindy Kaling. Lynn Carratt from Press Box PR told the Mirror of the venture, "Meghan has the potential to make a name for herself in the cosmetic industry. Love her or hate her, one thing you can say about her is that she looks good, she knows how to use the right creams and make-up to accentuate her features and make her skin look good."