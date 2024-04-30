King Charles Steps Out for First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis With Queen Camilla

King Charles III made his first official public appearance since his cancer diagnosis on Tuesday, April 30. The 75-year-old monarch visited a cancer research hospital in London, meeting with patients and medical specialists, along with his wife Queen Camilla. According to a report by PEOPLE, the king's doctors are "sufficiently pleased with the progress" of his treatment to sign off on this public engagement, and several more are already scheduled.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said that the king decided to make his return to public-facing duties at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre "in the hopes it may assist public understanding for all those around in the world who are affected by cancer." In particular, the king emphasized the importance of early detection through frequent screenings. The king has been seen out in public over the last few months – notably heading to church services on Easter – but he has not taken on a scheduled public engagement like this one since January.

(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The king waved to reporters and admirers on the street as he arrived at the hospital, acknowledging those who called out questions like "How are you feeling?" He greeted senior hospital staff at the entrance, then stepped inside where the hospital staff were gathered in the large central hall to cheer for him. The king is receiving his own treatment at the London Clinic, but he had plenty to discuss with the doctors and nurses at Macmillan.

The king was hospitalized in January to be treated for an enlarged prostate, and it was during that procedure that his cancer was detected. So far, palace officials have not disclosed what type of cancer the king has, though they have reportedly said it is not prostate cancer. He has been receiving outpatient treatment and has not needed chemotherapy yet, but beyond that details are scarce.

Meanwhile, the king's daughter-in-law Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer during a "planned abdominal surgery" in January. She spent more time in the hospital than the king, and she is receiving chemotherapy – though she explained it as "preventative." Details on her condition are not available either, and spokespeople for the royal family have said that they are not likely to share any more information. While the king and Middleton want to share their stories with the public, they also want to protect their privacy where possible.

Middleton has canceled or postponed all of her public engagements indefinitely and has suspended her work. The king also canceled or postponed his appearances, but continued to work under the advisement of his doctors. The king has several more engagements scheduled in the coming weeks, including a visit with the Emperor and Empress of Japan at the end of June. It's unclear whether the king is cleared to return to public-facing duties full-time.