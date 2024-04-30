Fox Reporter Quits TV for Government Job: See Mitch McCoy's Announcement

Mitch McCoy has left his gig at FOX 2 for a career in government. The St. Louis Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting: "Today we are announcing the hiring of Mitch McCoy as our new Public Information Manager. His first day will be May 6th." He followed it up with an Instagram post of his own, writing in part, "I couldn't be more excited to keep working in a city where my family roots are. I'm honored for the opportunity to lead the department's Public Affairs and Information Division. I'm incredibly thankful for my time at FOX 2. It's been a privilege to work alongside an incredible team."

Prior to the transition, McCoy had a decorated career in journalism. His FOX profile reveals he joined his former station FOX 2 in April 2023 after spending nearly almost eight years in Little Rock, Arkansas as an investigative reporter and breaking news anchor. His work was primarily covering families affected by crime, mass shootings, tornadoes, multiple hurricanes, and Arkansas' mass executions.

His new job in government is fitting and not his first rodeo. He briefly stepped away from journalism in 2019 to work as a law enforcement media specialist. Upon his return, he worked hard to uncover truths in politics.

During a 2021 investigation, he exposed an Arkansas judge for denying defendants a public defender. As a result of his work, he was asked to testify before state lawmakers to provide insight into the issue, which also led the judge in question to be reprimanded by the State Supreme Court. His reporting was recognized with a Regional Edward R. Murrow and EMMY for Investigative Reporting.