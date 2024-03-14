Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deny They Mocked Kate Middleton's Controversial Photo

A rep for Markle and Harry says that comments attributed to them about Middleton's photo "did not come from us."

Kate Middleton's controversial Mother's Day photo has garnered a lot of ridicule online, but her in-laws say they did not participate. The Blast reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are denying claims that they mocked Middleton's picture, which was shared on Instagram this past Sunday.

Following reports that Middleton's picture appeared to be edited, an alleged source close to Markle and Harry told Page Six that the Duchess of Sussex would "never make that mistake." The source also said that had they been the ones to post an edited photo on social media, they would have been "annihilated" in the press and online.

Now, however, the Sussexes have issued a formal statement on the matter. "With respect to Page Six, that did not come from us," said a spokesperson for Markle and Harry.

On Wednesday, January 17, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone a "planned" abdominal surgery at The London Clinic. "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," a statement read via X (formerly Twitter). "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Middleton has been out of the public eye for several weeks, but has been spotted out a couple of times in the past few weeks. Then, on Sunday, March 10, Middleton and her husband Prince William shared an image of the loving mom with her three kids on their official Instagram page, in honor of the United Kingdom's Mother's Day.

Kensington Palace claimed that William had snapped the photo, but it was soon alleged to have been "manipulated." Eventually, Kate issued a statement, admitting that the photo was digitally adjusted.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate wrote in a message shared on Monday. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."