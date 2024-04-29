Pancake Recall Issued

A vegan pancake mix is being pulled from store shelves in Australia and health officials are urging some consumers not to eat it after the mix was determined to contain an undeclared allergen. Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said Friday that Elixinol Wellness (Byron Bay) Pty Ltd has recalled pancak after it was found to contain milk, an ingredient that wasn't declared in the ingredients.

The recall affects the 230-gram size pancake mix. The impacted packages are marked with the best-before dates of October 9, October 10, and December 19, 2024, as well as March 19, 2025. The recalled pancake mix was sold at Coles, Woolworths, independent supermarkets, health food stores and online nationally in Australia, per the recall notice. It is unclear how many packages are affected by the recall.

Elixinol Wellness (Byron Bay) Pty Ltd issued the recall after it was determined the vegan-friendly pancake mix contained undeclared milk, an ingredient that poses a severe health risk to some consumers. Milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies in children, per the Mayo Clinic, and in the U.S. is considered to be one of the nine major food allergies. While symptoms of an allergic reaction differ from person to person and occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product, they can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. In some instances, milk consumption can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Mayo Clinic notes that "milk is the third most common food – after peanuts and tree nuts – to cause anaphylaxis."

Due to the health risk associated with consumption of the pancake mix – and the fact that milk is not considered to be vegan-friendly, despite the pancake mix's packaging claiming the product was gluten free and vegan – a recall was issued for the vegan pancake mix. Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance should not consume the recalled product, which can instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.