Royal Family Supporters Send Well Wishes for Kate Middleton Following Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton publicly revealed that she has cancer on Friday, March 22, prompting a flood of well-wishes and support from royal admirers. Middleton's health has been a matter of public speculation since mid-January when she underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" that took her out of the public eye for months. Now, many pundits are looking back on all the commentary about Middleton more critically and wondering how to be more supportive.

Until this weekend, Middleton's most recent public appearance had been Christmas Day in 2023. On Jan. 17, Kensington Palace announced that she had undergone a successful surgery but that she would be canceling or postponing all of her public engagements until at least Easter so that she could recover. On Friday, Middleton released a video message to the public explaining that cancer had been detected during the procedure, and that she is now undergoing chemotherapy. Details such as the type of cancer Middleton has will not be released, according to palace officials.

This answers many questions raised in the news and on social media over the last few weeks, as commenters questioned Middleton's prolonged absence from the public eye. Many had joked about the princess' time off, suggesting that she was recovering from a cosmetic surgery or that she simply wanted a break. Some earnest conspiracy theories even got around, targeting the rest of the royal family.

Those kinds of posts have not aged well, and now social media is preoccupied with wishing Middleton a speedy recovery. Here's a look at some of the top commentary from this weekend.