Best Buy Recalls Thousands of Air Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Best Buy on Thursday recalled more than 770,000 air fryers after receiving dozens of reports of the device catching on fire or melting. The recall, posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, impacts certain Insignia air fryers that were sold across the United States and in Canada, with the recall noting that the air fryers pose "fire and burn hazards."

The recall includes Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens, all of which were sold at Best Buy or online between November 2018 and February 2022 for between $30 and $150. Approximately 772,000 units were sold, with about 635,000 sold in the United States and an additional 137,000 in Canada. The recall impacts model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1, and NS-AFO6DSS1, per the CPSC. Each of the recalled air fryers feature the brand name INSIGNIA on top, and they each have a rating label on the underside of each unit that identifies the brand INSIGNIA and the model number. The air fryers and air fryer ovens have cooking chamber capacities ranging from approximately 3.4 to 10 quarts, and plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes. The full list of recalled products, as well as pictures of individual units, can be found by clicking here.

In a statement, Best Buy said, "Nothing is more important than our customers' safety, which is why Best Buy has voluntarily recalled certain models of Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens." The recall was issued after the company received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the air fryer or air fryer ovens catching fire, burning or melting. Of those reports, there were seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child's leg.

Consumers who purchased one of the recalled models are being asked to "immediately stop using it." The recalled units should instead be returned to Best Buy for a refund in the form of a store credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher. Consumers who purchased the recalled air fryers online can search their email account for the order email and print the email to return to Best Buy with the product. Consumers do not need a purchase receipt to get the $50 credit, though Best Buy noted that those who no longer have a store receipt or order email but do have a My BestBuy account can log into their account to search for the product and find the price they paid. The company said it is also contacting known purchasers directly to arrange returns and providing pre-paid shipping boxes and labels and return instructions.