High Chairs Sold at Target, Amazon Recalled Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

Stokke has recalled its Clikk high chairs due to reports of the furniture coming apart. The products were sold for about $180 at Target, Buy Buy Baby, and other children's product stores nationwide and online at Stokke's website and Amazon from January 2021 through June 2021.

According to an announcement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Stokke has received six reports of the seat breaking, including two accounts of minor bruises. The high chair has a white molded plastic seat and footrest with wooden legs. The item number is 552104, with the serial number range 135AA057070 – 135AA0057908. The item and serial number are printed on a label located under the high chair seat. The high chairs recalled by Stokke were manufactured between December 16-18, 2020, and have the label Stokke Clikk High Chair.

It is recommended that consumers stop using the recalled white high chairs immediately and contact Stokke for a free replacement. The Stokke website will allow consumers to confirm their product is included in the recall and register their product online to receive the free replacement Clikk high chair in white.

Stokke's last recall was in 2019 when the company pulled its Stokke® Steps™ Bouncer from distribution. The bouncers are a part of the Stokke Steps all-in-one modular seating system and can be used in combination with the Stokke Steps Chair. In some cases, consumers who used the Stokke Steps Bouncer could have it detach from the Steps Chair, posing a fall hazard for the child in the Bouncer.

In December 2014 Stokke recalled the Stokke® Trailz™ strollers. At that time, a limited number of customers reported that the handle joint of Stokke® Trailz™ would break during use, presenting a potential fall hazard. No injuries were ever reported regarding the issue. Replacement of the chassis took place during winter 2014/2015, with no further incidents occurring since then.