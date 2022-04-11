Another Amazon.com Exclusive Product Recalled

✖

Amazon shoppers may want to do a quick-over of their recent purchases, because yet another recall has just hit the popular online retailer. According to an April 7 recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, biOrigins-branded sodium hydroxide products sold exclusively on Amazon.com have been recalled after it was found the product failed to meet child-resistant packaging requirements and also violates FHSA labeling requirements.

The recall includes biOrigins-branded sodium hydroxide products that were sold in 500 grams and 1-kilogram zip-top, silver bags. Both the biOrigins logo and "LYE CAUSTIC SODA/SODIUM HYDROXIDE" are printed on the front of the bag on a white and blue label. The weight and batch number 4430708, 4423901, 4415403 or 4408414 appear on the back of the product. The product was manufactured in the United Kingdom and sold online at amazon.com from July 2020 through July 2021 for between $27 and $40.

The product was recalled in early April after it was found the product's packaging is not child-resistant. The Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA) requires that products containing sodium hydroxide must be in child resistant packaging. The product's failure to feature child-resistant packaging poses "a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes," according to the recall notice. It was also found that the label on the biOrigins-branded sodium hydroxide products "violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging."

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice noted that no injuries have been reported in connection to the recalled product at this time. Still, given the danger the product poses, consumers are asked to "immediately store the recalled product in a safe location out of reach of children." Consumers can contact Madar Corporation for a full refund and a free warning label. Madar Corporation is also in the process of contacting all purchasers directly regarding the recall.

The recall was issued on Thursday, April 7, less than a month after another product sold exclusively on Amazon.com was at the center of a recall. In mid-March, approximately 5,000 units of ToolGuards portable water immersion heaters, sold only on Amazon.com from December 2021 to February 2022, were recalled. The recall was issued after FXswede AB, the company behind the product, received more than a dozen reports of the recalled product overheating, including two reports of consumers being shocked.