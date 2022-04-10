Disney Hand Sanitizers Recalled

✖

A line of Disney-branded hand sanitizers featuring popular characters including Baby Yoda and Mickey Mouse have just been recalled due to carcinogen concerns. Best Brands Consumer Products on April 1 issued a voluntary recall of The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% due to the presence of methanol and benzene, which can be life-threatening.

The recall was issued after FDA testing found the presence of benzene in the Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer product and methanol in the Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer product, according to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The CDC describes benzene as a "chemical that is a colorless or light yellow liquid at room temperature" with a "sweet odor and is highly flammable." People exposed to high levels of Benzene can develop symptoms within minutes. Symptoms include drowsiness, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, tremors, headaches, confusion, and unconsciousness. Exposure to extremely high levels could cause death. Substantial methanol exposure, meanwhile, can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. No reports of adverse events related to the recalled products have been received at this time.

The recall impacts two lots that were produced by a third-party manufacturer and imported by Best Brands. The FDA recall notice noted that after being notified of the testing results in late February, Best Brands launched an investigation and determined that both of the affected lots were produced during the months of April and May 2020 and were sold nationwide at three retail locations. By the time the results raised concerns, "the affected lots had already been removed from sale in April 2021 for unrelated commercial reasons." They were not further distributed.

The recall impacts The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68%, available in green and blue formulations. That product has the MFG Lot 20E21, NDC number 74530-012-02, and an expiration date reading, "9/30/2022." The recalled Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68%, available in blue formulation, has the MFG Lot 20D21, NDC number 74530-013-02, and an expiration date reading, "6/30/2022." The recalled hand sanitizers were sold in 2.11 fl. oz. bottles. Consumers who purchased the recalled products are urged to stop using them and appropriately discard them.