Urgent Bed Recall Issued After 1 Death, Dozens of Injuries Reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to immediately stop the use of certain beds after the bedroom piece resulted in numerous injuries and a death. Bestar of Canada, along with the CPSC, on April 7 issued an urgent recall of thousands Bestar wall beds after it was found they can detach from the wall, posing a serious injury risk and, in one case, fatally injuring one woman.

This recall involves the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello Full and Queen Wall Beds. About 129,000 of the recalled Bestar Wall Beds were sold in the United States, with an additional 53,000 sold in Canada. The bedss were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com from June 2014 through March 2022 for between $1,650 and $2,200. A full list of the recalled products and how consumers can identify the recalled beds can be found by clicking here.

The recall was issued after it was found the wall beds can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards. In one instance, a 79-year-old woman was killed after a Bestar wall bed fell on her in July 2018, injuring her spine. The company received reports of an additional 60 incidents "resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting consumers." According to a recall alert for Canadian consumers, there were an additional "15 reports of occurrences where the units have dislodged from the wall in Canada, and 8 reports of injuries."

Given the risk the beds pose, consumers are being urged to "immediately stop using the recalled wall beds." Bestar is in the process of contacting all known purchasers directly, and consumers are advised to "consult the communication they received from Bestar." The recall notice notes that "consumers who are uncertain whether their wall bed needs to be reinstalled are entitled to a free inspection." Bestar is offering free repairs for the faulty beds, according to the notice, which reads, "if the bed requires reinstallation, consumers are advised to use a professional installer. Bestar will reimburse consumers for the reinstallation cost and expects that cost to range from $170 – $207 for Above Top Shelf wall beds or $338 – $414 for Below Top Shelf wall beds." Consumers who are unable to find a quote within that range are asked to contact Bestar to receive assistance in finding an installer. Those with questions can contact Bestar's support line at 1-888-912-8458, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.