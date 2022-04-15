Dollar Tree Recalls Popular Craft Item Due to 'Fire and Burn Hazard'

✖

Dollar Tree shoppers should check their recent purchases, because the discount variety store just issued a recall for a popular craft item. According to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Dollar Tree on Thursday, April 14 voluntarily recalled Crafter's Square Glue Guns due to a fire and burn hazard.

The recall impacts more than 1 million hot glue guns that were sold in Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022 and Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022. The product was also sold online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022 for about $1. The recall notice noted that approximately 1,025,000 units total are impacted by the recall, with an additional about 21,900 sold in Canada impacted. The plastic glue gun is black with an orange trigger and tip and also has a silver UL listed label located above the handle with "GLUE GUN" and "XY-15302" printed on the label. Images of the recalled products can be found by clicking here.

Dollar Tree issued the recall after receiving seven reports of electrical malfunction when using the glue gun. Of those reports, four included reports of fire and there was one report of skin irritation. The recall notice states, "the glue gun can malfunction when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards." Consumers who have purchased the recalled Crafter's Square Glue Guns are asked to "immediately unplug and stop using" the products. The hot glue guns can be returned to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund. Those who purchased the recalled product online will be contacted directly with further instructions.

"At Dollar Tree, we care about our customers and their families, particularly when it comes to safety," Dollar Tree says on its website. "That is why we want to inform our customers as soon as possible when there is any concern with a product that has been sold in our stores."

Consumers with further questions regarding the recall can contact the company with their questions at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on weekdays or email them at recalls@dollartree.com. Consumers can find further information online by visiting https://www.dollartree.com/product-recalls or by going to www.dollartree.com and clicking on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more details.