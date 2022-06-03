92 Cheeses Recalled Due to Bacterial Concerns

✖

Dozens of cheeses are being pulled from store shelves after a multistate recall was issued. Paris Brothers, Inc. on June 1 recalled eight varieties of cheeses due to possible listeria contamination. In total, 92 cheeses are affected by the recall, which impacts numerous brands and retailers and is spread across at least nine states.

Consumers were first alerted to the recall via a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerting shoppers of the recalled cheeses. The recall includes Cottonwood River Cheddar, D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie, Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style, Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar, Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar, Paris Brothers Colby Jack, Cervasi Pecorino Romano, and Paris Brothers Pepper Jack. However, the recall notices informed consumers that individual retailers may have relabeled individual consumer packages. The recalled cheeses were produced on May 4, 5, and 6, 2022 and feature the lot code 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022. The cheeses were distributed in grocery stores in Kanas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Daktoa. The cheeses were also distributed to one store in Mississippi and one store in Florida.

The recall was issued after it was determined the various cheeses may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The potential contamination was discovered through routine sampling by the FDA. Listeria, caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, is a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. It can take several days for symptoms to appear. At this time, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the 92 recalled cheeses.

Amid the recall and due to the health hazard the cheeses potentially pose, consumers who purchased the recalled cheese are urged to return the product or products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with further questions can contact Paris Brothers, Inc. and ask for the FDA contact, Doug Schnell, at 816-455-4188 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. A full list of the recalled cheeses, including lot codes and other identifying features, as well as the exact locations where they were sold, can be found on the FDA website here.