Assorted Cakes Recalled

Health officials in the UK have issued a concerning alert after a delicious pastry was determined to prove a possibly life-threatening risk to consumers. Ayrapan Prajituri Assorted Cakes are being pulled from store shelves after East Midlands Food Ltd issued a recall of the cake products. According to a notice posted by the UK's Food Standards Agency, the recall was initiated after it was found the cakes contain a number of undeclared allergens, including peanuts, soya, and eggs, among others.

The recall affects Ayrapan Prajituri Assorted Cakes in the 300 gram and 500 gram pack sizes. The recall includes all batch codes and "best before" dates of the cake products. The notice did not state what stores or regions the recalled cakes were distributed to and sold at. East Midlands Food Ltd issued the recall because the cakes contain "peanuts which are not mentioned on the label; and eggs, milk, nuts, soya and wheat (gluten) which may not be mentioned in English on the label."

All of the ingerdients mentioned in the risk statement are common allergens. According to the Mayo Clinic, a peanut allergy is one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks. Signs and symptoms of a peanut allergy, as well as other food allergies, usually occurs within minutes after exposure and can include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. Peanut allergy is also the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Due to the risk the recalled Ayrapan Prajituri Assorted Cakes pose to some consumers, those with an allergy to peanuts and/or soya, and/or an allergy or intolerance to egg, and/or milk or milk constituents and/or wheat (gluten) are advised not to eat the product. The cakes should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Per the recall notice, "East Midlands Food Ltd is recalling the above product from customers and have been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organizations, which will tell their members about the recall." The notice did not state if there have been any confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions in connection to the recalled Ayrapan Prajituri Assorted Cakes.