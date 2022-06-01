Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

✖

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.

The recall affects Co-op Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil and Co-op Tuna Chunks in Springwater. Both recalled products were available in 3-packs of 145 grams each. The Co-op Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil has a best before date of "31 August 2026," and the recalled Co-op Tuna Chunks in Springwater has a best before date of "31 August 2024." The Food Standards Agency's notice did not say where the products were distributed or what stores they were available for purchase at.

The recall was issued after it was determined that "the products may contain pieces of metal which makes them unsafe to eat," per the notice. Due to the hazard they pose, consumers who purchased the recalled Co-Op tuna are advised not to eat them. The products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Amid the recall, point of sale notices are being displayed in all retail stores that are selling the recalled tuna products. The notices "explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products." The notices also include photos of the recalled Co-Op tuna products.

This marks the second recall in the span of just three days for Co-Op. On May 28, the company recalled Co-op Peri Peri Chicken Pasta Bowl and Co-op Prawn Marie Rose Layered Salad. According to a recall notice shared by the Food Standards Agency, the products were recalled due to an inaccuracy with the dates on the packaging. The products were labelled with a "use by" date of 01 July 2022 instead of 01 June 2022, possibly making them "unsafe to eat after the intended 'use by' date due to risk of bacterial growth that could cause illness if consumed."

While the Co-Op recalls only appear to impact consumers in the UK, consumers in the U.S. are currently dealing with a massive recall affecting a popular product. On May 20, dozens of Jif peanut butter products were recalled after they were linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened 14 and resulted in two hospitalizations to date. The recall has since grown, with numerous other companies recalling products containing Jif peanut butter as a precaution.