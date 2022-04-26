Cheese Recall Issued

✖

A popular cheese has been recalled after it was found to pose a "possible health risk" to consumers. On April 22, Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd issued a voluntary recall of Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese due to an undeclared allergen. The recall was issued after it was discovered the product may contain egg, which was not listed among the ingredients. Those with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The recall impacts the 180-gram size Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese. Products included in the recall have a use by date of 28 May 2022, according to a recall notice posted by the Food Standards Agency. The use by date can be found on the back label of the product. The recall notice did not state the full scope of the recall, such as where the recalled cheese was distributed or how much product is impacted by the recall.

Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd explained in a notice that the recall was issued "due to a labelling error." The company wrote in a notice, "the incorrect product back label was applied which does not declare egg as an allergen. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to egg." An egg allergy is one of the most common allergies for children related to food, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms often begin showing a few hours after eating eggs or foods with eggs. Per Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms "range from mild to severe and can include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, vomiting, or other digestive problems." In rare instances, egg allergy can cause anaphylaxis, which is a life-threatening reaction. Egg allergy can occur as early as infancy, though most children, but not all, "outgrow their egg allergy before adolescence."

Due to the risk the undeclared allergen poses to some consumers, those who have purchased the recalled Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese and have an allergy or intolerance to egg are being urged not to consume the product. The product can instead be returned to the store from where it was bought for a full refund with or without a receipt. Per the recall notice, the company has issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers which "explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product." Those with further questions regarding the recall can contact Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd on 01892 831105 and technical@rowcliffe.co.uk.