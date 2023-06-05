The Pioneer Woman Summer 2023 Collection Just Dropped at Walmart and These Styles Are Perfect
The Pioneer Woman just dropped all new summer pieces for your most whimsical summer wardrobe ever.
It's heeeeere! The Pioneer Woman's new summer apparel collection at Walmart, showing off the latest in summer 2023 clothing and accessory styles. As you know, we love Ree Drummond and her vintage, down-home styles here at PopCulture, but these fashion picks are next-level. If you love daring patterns, bold colors, ruffles and good ol' Americana wardrobe essentials, these clothes will elevate your summer looks.
Top picks from The Pioneer Woman summer apparel and accessories collection:
- The Pioneer Woman ruffled eyelet skirt, $30
- The Pioneer Woman Maya hobo handbag, $20 (down from $34)
- The Pioneer Woman scoop neck tank top, $13
Summer is definitely going to be a whole lot more stylish with The Pioneer Woman, which is now available exclusively at Walmart. From vibrant tops to flowy dresses, this collection has something for everyone to embrace the sunny season with a fresh and fun look. Whether you're lounging at home or enjoying outdoor adventures with friends, Drummond's designs will make you feel fabulous and fashionable.
The Pioneer Woman short puff sleeve top
This gorgeous cotton-blend top has flattering puff sleeves adorned with eyelet ruffles, striking the perfect balance between style and comfort. The soft, oil-washed cotton fabric drapes beautifully, adding movement and flow to your outfit. Could this be your shirt of the summer? We think so.
It's pictured above in Blue Grotto, but other colors are available, all from sizes S to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman short puff sleeve top, $20$20 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman pull-on denim jeans
I don't know about you, but I have a bit of a mom bod and pull-on denim jeans have changed my life. But these aren't just for moms -- these cropped jeans with a split hem are stylish, comfortable, cute and made with real denim that's soft and stretchy. And nobody will be able to see the elastic waistband, either.
Available in white, light wash, medium wash, dark wash and black from sizes XS to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman pull-on denim jeans, $23$23 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman crossband pom pom slide sandals
Say howdy to summer, y'all. How cute are these slide sandals? And how perfectly would they pair with the rest of the clothes and fashion accessories in this article? The crossband sandals are slip-on and come in three patterns. Sizes are available from 6 to 11.
The Pioneer Woman crossband pom pom slide sandals, $26$26 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman scoop neck tank top
It's tank top season, but your tank tops don't have to be boring and shapeless. They can have beautiful, bold patterns that will make your outfit the center of attention and keep you cool when the weather's hot. This timeless tank is made from textured crepe fabric.
Choose from multiple patterns. Warm Sunshine is pictured. Comes in sizes XS through 3X.
The Pioneer Woman scoop neck tank top, $13$13 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman Maya hobo handbag
This handbag is Ree Drummond's take on a classic and brings a pop of 2023 summer fashion into the mix with a blend of plaid and blue floral patterns. This hobo bag is slouchy, spacious and just what you need to carry around all your essentials. The handle is made of vegan leather for an elegant touch. It's soft, fully lined and has interior pockets to keep things organized.
And if you don't like the blue floral pictured above, it's also available in a pink primrose floral and simply green floral patterns at the same price.
The Pioneer Woman Maya hobo handbag, $20 (down from $34)$20 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman tiered knit dress
Keep it easy and chic with The Pioneer Woman's tiered knit dress. Crafted from comfortable cotton slub fabric, this pullover dress features gorgeous signature floral prints in deep jewel tones. With a flattering knee-length, V-neckline and shirred puff sleeves for added flair, it's perfect for your must-have summer dress.
Pictured here in Scarlet Floral Stamp, it's also available in a variety of patterns. Shop sizes XS to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman tiered knit dress, $20$20 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece knit camisole and shorts pajama set
This one's a little bit sexy and a little bit sporty. With wide, plush, elastic straps at the shoulders and a gathered neckline with tassels (there are never enough tassels) the set comes with one camisole and one pair of shorts. You can rest in complete luxury wearing these -- but honestly, I'd wear this one as a cute summer romper to a backyard barbecue or something.
Available in black, cream, deep lake and mango colors, from sizes S to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman 2-piece knit camisole and shorts pajama set, $16 (down from $20)$16 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman silver-tone semi-precious drop earring set
These earrings feature a geometric rectangle drop in a pair of textured teardrop earrings, perfect for both casual denim-friendly looks and sophisticated dress-up occasions. The natural materials used in the earrings make each pair unique, with slight variances possible. Hypoallergenic and boasting a weathered silver-tone metal color, this set includes two pairs of earrings with earring post and fishhook closures.
The Pioneer Woman silver-tone semi-precious drop earring set, $13$13 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman ruffled eyelet skirt
Summer is the best time to wear this lightweight, breezy pull-on cotton skirt with a flounce hem and a faux wrap style. You can pair this skirt with a tee for a casual look or dress it up with heels and a blouse for nighttime style.
Available in sizes S to 2X.
The Pioneer Woman ruffled eyelet skirt, $30$30 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman V-neck tie cuff high low blouse
A high-low hem on a blouse is just the ticket for a lose, care-free look for your summer adventures. The beautiful embroidery details accent the red perfectly, while the elbow-sleeve self-tie cuffs are perfect for warmer weather. And the whole thing is made of a lightweight cotton voile fabric that is super-soft.
Available in scarlet, white and navy from sizes XS to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman V-neck tie cuff high low blouse, $23$23 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman gathered neck knit sleep gown with pockets
Yes, pockets! If you're lounging around the house, you might want somewhere to keep your phone, right? No need to get dressed into "real clothes" when you have this sleep gown that drapes over your silhouette with a relaxed fit. The soft, brushed-knit design means you probably won't want to take this off when you get up. Plus, the gathered front neckline has self-ties and cute tassels at the end.
Available in scarlet or mineral black, from sizes S to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman gathered neck knit sleep gown with pockets, $16 (down from $20)$16 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman ruffle sleeves and hem robe
How cute is the ruffle hem and sleeve design on this knee-length robe? Made of a lightweight challis fabric, the robe has a tie closure. It's available in cream (pictured here) and a deep lake pattern, from sizes S to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman ruffle sleeves and hem robe, $16 (down from $20)$16 at Walmart prevnext
The Pioneer Woman scoop neck dress with short sleeves
Embrace a stylish look with this knit dress. Its knee-length design, short sleeves and scoop neck offer both comfort and poise. This versatile dress can be worn alone or layered with a blazer or cardigan for cooler days. Crafted from a comfortable knit fabric, it effortlessly transitions from day to night.
The Floral Stamp Black pattern is featured above, but this dress also comes in a wide variety of patterns. Available in sizes XS to 3X.
The Pioneer Woman scoop neck dress with short sleeves, $16 (down from $20)$16 at Walmart prev