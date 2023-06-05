The Pioneer Woman Summer 2023 Collection Just Dropped at Walmart and These Styles Are Perfect

The Pioneer Woman short puff sleeve top (Photo: Walmart) This gorgeous cotton-blend top has flattering puff sleeves adorned with eyelet ruffles, striking the perfect balance between style and comfort. The soft, oil-washed cotton fabric drapes beautifully, adding movement and flow to your outfit. Could this be your shirt of the summer? We think so. It's pictured above in Blue Grotto, but other colors are available, all from sizes S to 3X. The Pioneer Woman short puff sleeve top, $20 $20 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman pull-on denim jeans (Photo: Walmart) I don't know about you, but I have a bit of a mom bod and pull-on denim jeans have changed my life. But these aren't just for moms -- these cropped jeans with a split hem are stylish, comfortable, cute and made with real denim that's soft and stretchy. And nobody will be able to see the elastic waistband, either. Available in white, light wash, medium wash, dark wash and black from sizes XS to 3X. The Pioneer Woman pull-on denim jeans, $23 $23 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman crossband pom pom slide sandals (Photo: Walmart) Say howdy to summer, y'all. How cute are these slide sandals? And how perfectly would they pair with the rest of the clothes and fashion accessories in this article? The crossband sandals are slip-on and come in three patterns. Sizes are available from 6 to 11. The Pioneer Woman crossband pom pom slide sandals, $26 $26 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman scoop neck tank top (Photo: Walmart) It's tank top season, but your tank tops don't have to be boring and shapeless. They can have beautiful, bold patterns that will make your outfit the center of attention and keep you cool when the weather's hot. This timeless tank is made from textured crepe fabric. Choose from multiple patterns. Warm Sunshine is pictured. Comes in sizes XS through 3X. The Pioneer Woman scoop neck tank top, $13 $13 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman Maya hobo handbag (Photo: Walmart) This handbag is Ree Drummond's take on a classic and brings a pop of 2023 summer fashion into the mix with a blend of plaid and blue floral patterns. This hobo bag is slouchy, spacious and just what you need to carry around all your essentials. The handle is made of vegan leather for an elegant touch. It's soft, fully lined and has interior pockets to keep things organized. And if you don't like the blue floral pictured above, it's also available in a pink primrose floral and simply green floral patterns at the same price. The Pioneer Woman Maya hobo handbag, $20 (down from $34) $20 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman tiered knit dress (Photo: Walmart) Keep it easy and chic with The Pioneer Woman's tiered knit dress. Crafted from comfortable cotton slub fabric, this pullover dress features gorgeous signature floral prints in deep jewel tones. With a flattering knee-length, V-neckline and shirred puff sleeves for added flair, it's perfect for your must-have summer dress. Pictured here in Scarlet Floral Stamp, it's also available in a variety of patterns. Shop sizes XS to 3X. The Pioneer Woman tiered knit dress, $20 $20 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece knit camisole and shorts pajama set (Photo: Walmart) This one's a little bit sexy and a little bit sporty. With wide, plush, elastic straps at the shoulders and a gathered neckline with tassels (there are never enough tassels) the set comes with one camisole and one pair of shorts. You can rest in complete luxury wearing these -- but honestly, I'd wear this one as a cute summer romper to a backyard barbecue or something. Available in black, cream, deep lake and mango colors, from sizes S to 3X. The Pioneer Woman 2-piece knit camisole and shorts pajama set, $16 (down from $20) $16 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman silver-tone semi-precious drop earring set (Photo: Walmart) These earrings feature a geometric rectangle drop in a pair of textured teardrop earrings, perfect for both casual denim-friendly looks and sophisticated dress-up occasions. The natural materials used in the earrings make each pair unique, with slight variances possible. Hypoallergenic and boasting a weathered silver-tone metal color, this set includes two pairs of earrings with earring post and fishhook closures. The Pioneer Woman silver-tone semi-precious drop earring set, $13 $13 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman ruffled eyelet skirt (Photo: Walmart) Summer is the best time to wear this lightweight, breezy pull-on cotton skirt with a flounce hem and a faux wrap style. You can pair this skirt with a tee for a casual look or dress it up with heels and a blouse for nighttime style. Available in sizes S to 2X. The Pioneer Woman ruffled eyelet skirt, $30 $30 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman V-neck tie cuff high low blouse (Photo: Walmart) A high-low hem on a blouse is just the ticket for a lose, care-free look for your summer adventures. The beautiful embroidery details accent the red perfectly, while the elbow-sleeve self-tie cuffs are perfect for warmer weather. And the whole thing is made of a lightweight cotton voile fabric that is super-soft. Available in scarlet, white and navy from sizes XS to 3X. The Pioneer Woman V-neck tie cuff high low blouse, $23 $23 at Walmart prevnext

The Pioneer Woman gathered neck knit sleep gown with pockets (Photo: Walmart) Yes, pockets! If you're lounging around the house, you might want somewhere to keep your phone, right? No need to get dressed into "real clothes" when you have this sleep gown that drapes over your silhouette with a relaxed fit. The soft, brushed-knit design means you probably won't want to take this off when you get up. Plus, the gathered front neckline has self-ties and cute tassels at the end. Available in scarlet or mineral black, from sizes S to 3X. The Pioneer Woman gathered neck knit sleep gown with pockets, $16 (down from $20) $16 at Walmart prevnext