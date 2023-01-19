Throw the Perfect NFL Playoffs Party With These Inexpensive 'The Pioneer Woman' Finds From Walmart

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The 2023 NFL playoffs are this weekend. If you're headed to a football-watching party or tailgating at the game, we have the perfect kitchen and home accessories from The Pioneer Woman brand at Walmart to elevate your snack game just in time for the divisional round games this weekend. If you wanted to upgrade your kitchen with portable appliances, fun kitchen gadgets and country décor, now is the perfect time: Walmart is having a sale on select items from The Pioneer Woman. Don't miss out on these deals while they're still hot -- especially the dual slow cookers that are on sale for $24 that can help you entertain a hungry crowd.

Top products in this article

Ree Drummond, the woman behind The Pioneer Woman brand, is renowned for her line of products from Walmart. She sells home décor, clothes, jewelry, cookware, and so much more -- all with a vintage flair. Walmart has great savings on The Pioneer Woman items when they go on sale.

She got her start as a food blogger with simple, mouthwatering recipes that she shows off on the Food Network. If you start shopping The Pioneer Woman sale now, you can be sure to have everything you need to make those recipes every weekend, right on up to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023.

The best deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart right now

With dual crockpots, heavy Dutch ovens, air fryers, egg carriers and more, you can throw the football party of your dreams with these sale-priced The Pioneer Woman finds at Walmart.

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker pair

(Photo: Walmart)

Party pro tip: You need not one, but two slow cookers so that you can have spinach artichoke dip in one and spicy sausage cheese dip in another. Have a buddy bring the tortilla chips and you'll be feasting away while your favorite team is scoring. The patterns on these 1.5-quart pair of slow cookers come in Fiona Floral and Vintage Floral designs with a down-home vibe.

The Pioneer Woman floral 1.5-quart slow cookers, set of two, $24 (down from $30)

The Pioneer Woman air fryer with LED screen

(Photo: Walmart)

You don't have to heat up tons of oil to have your favorite fried foods or hope to recreate that perfectly crisp exterior with your oven: you can have it all on game day with an air fryer. This 6.3-quart air fryer from The Pioneer Woman is incredibly easy to use, can hold multiple servings, and helps drain away a bit of the excess fat, too. You can set time and temperature with the LED screen, so it's easy to use.

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 6.3-quart air fryer with LED screen, $89

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife set

(Photo: Walmart)

If you're going to spend any amount of time in the kitchen prepping your favorite party snacks, you need quality kitchen knives, period. This set comes with an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife. a 6.5-inch signature Nakiri knife, a five-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six steak knives and a pair of spring-loaded locking kitchen sheers. All of it comes in a lovely acacia wood knife storage block. These come in teal, but are available in six other colors at the same price.

The Pioneer Woman Pioneer Signature 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (down from $77)

The Pioneer Woman mini Dutch oven pair



(Photo: Walmart)

These charming enamel-on-steel mini Dutch ovens are sure to be a crowd-pleaser wherever you carry them. Perfect for entertaining, each one can hold 1.05 quarts of your favorite dips, sauces, or meats. Both come with coordinating lids. They can go into the oven or on any stovetop, too.

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 1.05-quart mini Dutch ovens, $20

The Pioneer Woman two-slice toaster

(Photo: Walmart)

Maybe you just want something extra easy for your game day party, like a bagel or toasted sandwich. This toaster from The Pioneer Woman, in partnership with Hamilton Beach, has two extra-wide slots and easy-to-use settings.

The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral extra-wide slot two-slice toaster, $20 (down from $30)

The Pioneer Woman programmable slow cooker

(Photo: Walmart)

You already know what to put into this larger slow cooker that's on sale: chili, the ultimate tailgate party food. And with this larger one, you can make up to seven quarts of it. You can program your cooking time to last from two to ten hours, from warm to low to high temperatures.

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral programmable seven-quart slow cooker, $40 (down from $45)

The Pioneer Woman quilted barn jacket

(Photo: Walmart)

If you're going to be at games or other events in person, you might want to grab a jacket. This quilted barn jacket is an excellent addition to your wardrobe and showcases a comfortable and classic style. It's a black jacket, but with a pop of pink floral trim for fun.

The Pioneer Woman quilted women's barn jacket, $20 (down from $40)

Other items from The Pioneer Woman you won't want to miss



Want to keep shopping? You can keep upgrading your kitchen and game day parties with these other wonderful products. Check out these other deals from The Pioneer Woman at Walmart.