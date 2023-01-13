Rihanna Teases Super Bowl Halftime Show With New Cryptic Trailer

Super Bowl LVII takes place next month, and Rihanna is ready to perform at the halftime show. On Friday, the 34-year-old singer teased fans with an official trailer for the Super Bowl Halftime Show which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. The trailer shows Rihanna as a silhouette in a large room. She is then seen wearing a green furry coat with a black outfit before her song "Needed Me" starts to play.

Rihanna was announced as the halftime performer of Super Bowl LVII in September. Apple Music is the headline sponsor of the halftime show which will be produced by DPS while Rock Nation and Jesse Collins will serve as executive producers. The show will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, and Roc Nation is serving as the strategic entertainment advisor for the performance.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," Jay-Z said in a statement in September. " A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said in a statement. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

The big question when it comes to the halftime show is who is going to be performing with Rihanna. It's likely we won't find out until the night of the performance, but fans should be in for a special show. "If I'm going to leave my baby, I'm going to leave my baby for something special," Rihanna told the Associated Press in November.

With Rihanna returning to the stage, does this mean a new album is on the way? "That's not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that fans?" she said, laughing when asked about the rumors of a new album. Rihanna's last album, ANTI, was released in 2016 and was named the seventh-best album of the 2010s by Billboard.