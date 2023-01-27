'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Kyle Richards Loves These Cozy Winter 2023 Essentials From Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It doesn't get very cold in Beverly Hills, CA. But Kyle Richards likes to spend her winters in Aspen, CO so she still needs warm, winter clothes to fight the ice and snow. And the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wants to look her best while she's doing it. Recently, Richards did an Amazon Live where she showed off of her favorite cozy Amazon products for winter 2023, including hats, sweats, sweaters, coats, diffusers, bedding, and teas.

We may not yet know what the next season of RHOBH will look like after two of its stars, Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, announced their departures from the show. But we know that Richards, at least, will be looking stylish and feeling comfy with these cushy Amazon picks for the wardrobe and home.

The clothes, bedding, and decor that Richards loves are soft -- they feel and look luxurious without the luxury price tag. If you're spending frigid nights at home, these products can add an element of hygge to your life to get you through the darker months of the year. But there are plenty of great, finds for staying cozy during a night out on the town, too.

Kyle Richards' cozy winter faves for going out

Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't enjoy a night out once in a while. You can look sophisticated and stay snug in these elegant wardrobe choices.

Umeepar faux fur bucket hat

A faux fur bucket hat is just the thing to give you that wintry look, and this one in white will help you stand out. But it's not made with real fur, and is in fact 100% polyester. Plus, if you really don't like the white color, there are 52 other colors and patterns to choose from. Bucket hats have made a comeback (really) so get one now. One size will fit most heads.

Umeepar faux fur bucket hat, $20 (down from $23)

Mirol sherpa bomber coat

This faux fleece sherpa bomber coat has a stretchy, soft material that will feel wonderful on your skin. If it gets really cold, you can zip it right up. It's available in sizes S through XL and has 22 color options.

Mirol women's sherpa faux fleece bomber coat, $40 (down from $60) plus a 10% off coupon

Softies slouch turtleneck lounger

It's a sweater, it's a dress, it's comfortable and refined at the same time. This turtleneck lounger is made of ribbed knit fabric and comes with a cowl slouch collar, and it comes with a kangaroo pocket too. It's available in sizes XS to 3XL in five color options.

Softies women's marshmallow slouch turtleneck lounger, $109

Kyle Richards' cozy winter faves for a night in

Not going anywhere tonight? Then Richards has the perfect stay-at-home outfit for you.

The Comfy original wearable blanket

Once you wear The Comfy, it's going to be hard to go back to regular clothes. This oversized wearable blanket comes with a hood and a zipper, and one size fits all. It's a unique and delightful gift option for a friend, but let's be honest, you're going to want to keep this one for yourself for the rest of the winter season.

The Comfy original microfiber wearable blanket, $55 (down from $70)

Vinmen cinch bottom sweatpants

Vinmen's sweatpants are there for us when we don't feel like wearing real pants. They're baggy with cinched legs, come with an elastic waist, and honestly, they look good enough for you to wear outside the house as well. The sizes run from XS to to XXL, and there are nine color options available.

Vinmen women's cinch bottom sweatpants, $33 (down from $39)

Dearfoams Fireside shearling indoor/outdoor slippers

These slippers will turn "lounging around the house" into a luxurious affair. Made from Australian shearling sheepskin, it has durable soles so you can wear them inside or outside. The fibers also help whisk away moisture to keep your feet dry. There are 12 color choices and the slippers are available from size six to 11.

Dearfoams Fireside women's shearling indoor/outdoor scuff slippers, $45 (down from $75)

Kyle Richards' favorite winter bedding and blankets

Winter calls for sheets and blankets that keep you toasty all night long. If you want to give your bedroom an upgrade this year, start here. These are some of Kyle Richards' favorite bedding finds.

Xege faux fur duvet cover

When you're going to bed at night, this is the ultra-soft plush you want on top of you. The faux fur duvet from Xege (also made with elements of polyester, microfiber, and velvet) is resistant to wrinkles and piling. Plus, there's a hidden zipper so you can take it apart and make it easier to wash. The duvet comes in twin, queen, and king and has 40 color options. It's the number-one best selling duvet on Amazon for a reason.

Xege shaggy faux fur duvet cover, queen size, $54 after coupon

CGK Unlimited six-piece queen-size sheet set

These are true, hotel-quality brushed microfiber sheets for your bed, even softer than Egyptian cotton. They're breathable, cool, and silky soft. They will go perfectly with your duvet, and come in seven different sizes and 19 different colors.

CGK Unlimited six-piece queen-size sheet set, $40 plus a 35% off coupon

DreamyBlue memory foam pillow

This premium pillow is filled with shredded memory foam and has a washable cover made from bamboo-derived rayon. It works for side, stomach, and back sleepers, and is certified by CertiPUR-US. It comes and queen and king sizes.

DreamyBlue memory foam pillow, $33 and up

More winter self-care products recommended by Kyle Richards

If you want more items to make your home as cozy as possible, we found even more top-rated products recommended by RHOBH star Kyle Richards. Make s'mores around an outdoor firepit, diffuse some oils inside, and put on an all-natural face mask while making yourself a pot of blooming flower tea.