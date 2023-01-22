Best TVs for watching the NFL Playoffs in 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The NFL divisional round playoffs are this weekend. Yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs bested the Jacksonville Jaguars by 27-20, while the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the New York Giants by a score of 38-7. And today, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the San Francisco 49ers, and, in what is likely a most-anticipated game, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Buffalo Bills. It will be a rematch of the game in which the Bills' safety, Damar Hamlin, went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field on Jan. 2. Hamlin has made quite a recovery, so fans of the Bengals and Bills are both looking forward to watching the game.

If you're going to be watching any of these games from home, you want to make sure you've got the kind of smart television that can support all your favorite sports with a crystal-clear picture. Right now, there are amazing deals on smart TVs that will put you in the front seat of your favorite sporting event.

Even if you're not a football fan, a good smart television means better adaptability to streaming platforms, more cinematic movie experiences, and a better picture quality. Plus, baseball and basketball seasons are just around the corner. We've rounded up some of the best smart TVs to watch sports on for you.

The best smart TVs for watching sports

Sports fans need a high-quality TV that offers a vivid viewing experience and a fast refresh rate to keep pace with every movement. The picture needs to be smooth and clear. The smart TVs we've found are up to the task, so you can focus on who's scoring.

65" LG OLED smart TV

Can we talk about the LG OLED smart TV's 8 million self-lit pixels? The combination leads to the display of over a billion different colors, all of which can be used to watch every play of your favorite team. The refresh rate is an impressive 120Hz which lets you see everything in a sharp picture with a smooth motion, from pregame commentary to postgame interviews.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV

Samsung's "The Frame" QLED 4K TV is a one-of-a-kind smart TV. It has an anti-reflection matte display, promises 100% color volume with quantum dot technology, can look like an actual picture frame while mounted, and is a top choice among sports fans. When you're not watching sports, it becomes your personal art exhibit while in art mode, displaying hundreds of beautiful artworks on its screen. This is one of our favorite televisions for watching sports and other content.

65" Samsung Class Crystal smart TV

Less expensive than "The Frame" is Samsung's Class Crystal smart TV. The smart TV is powered by Tizen with Alexa and Bixby built right in. It supports your favorite apps, like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix. The HDR display is even better than HDTV, and a 65-inch model is currently under $800 on Amazon. You can get a lifelike viewing experience for a fraction of the cost of other smart TVs.

Budget-priced smart TVs with Roku from Walmart

If you need a more budget-friendly smart TV for watching sports, there are great smart televisions available at every price point, and Walmart has top savings on Roku smart TVs on sale now. Here are the best deals we've found so far.