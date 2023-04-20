Stop Losing Things: Apple AirTags Are on Sale at Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you have Apple products, you probably already know that the "Find My" feature can buzz and locate your iPad, your iPhone, your MacBook, your AirPods and more. But what about things that aren't connected to the Apple Multiverse? For those, there are Apple AirTags. And right now, you can get four of them at a discount.

With the use of Bluetooth technology, you can use Apple's Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology to locate exactly where your missing item is, whether it's your keys, your wallet, luggage, purse or backpack. A one-tap setup will instantly connect the Apple AirTag with your iPhone or iPad.

AirTags are equipped with a replaceable lithium battery that can last up to a year, and they are splash-resistant, dust-resistant and water-resistant. Additionally, each AirTag features a built-in speaker that can play a sound to help locate the lost item. If you don't hear your Apple AirTag, you can put it into Lost Mode, too.

If you're eager to try out these new Apple AirTags, some of the best item-finding products on the market, this sale is a great opportunity to try them out. Some people put AirTags in their cars, on their bikes or even on their pets, just in case.

Here's one of the verified reviews about these location-tracking discs: "I was skeptical about using these as I really don't like anything tracking me or possibly providing information about my movements. I decided to use one of these in my golf bag so I could keep an eye on the whereabouts when I travel. It is truly comforting to know that you know where your bag is at during all times. I use these in my personal safe and gun safe. It's hidden pretty well and the device will alert you if it goes outside of its parameters you've set. I've added one to my vehicle as additional protection in the event my car is stolen."

Only want to try out one? While you save money by getting a four-pack of AirTags, you can always buy them individually too.

AirTag-compatible cases

Keep your AirTags safe (and affix them to your pet, keys, luggage and more) with a keychain case, also for sale on Amazon at a low price.

These colorful AirTags are waterproof and scratchproof. Their durability makes them a great pairing for your new Apple AirTags and ensures extra safety.

But again, if you only need one AirTag, we've got you covered with an AirTag case for it, too.

