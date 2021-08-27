Why 'Manifest' Fans Think Netflix Will Save the Show This Weekend

✖

Manifest could be on the brink of a Season 4 renewal despite its cancellation by NBC in June. As fans of the hit supernatural drama continue to petition for the series to be saved, renewed hope that a renewal will be handed down this weekend has been sparked. According to some fan theories, streaming giant Netflix, which for weeks now has reportedly been in talks to save the series, is poised to officially pick Manifest up for a fourth season on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The basis for the theory largely has to do with the fact that August is the fan-celebrated "Manifest Month," and while anytime in August would be perfect to announce renewal news, Saturday, Aug. 28 makes even more sense. Fans have regarded Aug. 28 as "828 Day" due to its connection to Montego Air Flight 828, the flight on which 191 passengers went missing only to arrive in New York City over five and a half years later, though they haven’t aged a day. On Aug. 9, one fan shared the belief in a tweet, writing, "My gut is telling me the decision has been made and NDA's have been signed until the announcement on 828. A girl can dream right?" The tweet sparked a response from Manifest creator Jeff Rake, who wrote, "Yes she can."

The belief isn't really that far-fetched. Although Netflix initially passed on adding Manifest to its library of original content in the days following its cancellation, the streamer later reversed that decision and entered talks with Warner Bros TV for a fourth season order. According to an Aug. 18-dated Deadline report, WBTV and Netflix were in "the home stretch of complex negotiations," and WBTV had even "started negotiations with the cast and has been making 'if-come' offers to writers." Just two days earlier, Rake tweeted, "No news yet, folks. But I'm back in the place where it happens. And I'm ready."

Adding more meat to the theory is the fact that Netflix has a history of making big announcements coinciding with important numbers for its series. After Netflix announced Lucifer, the drama it saved following its cancellation at Fox in 2018, would end after Season 5, the streamer announced in June 2020 that Lucifer would return for a sixth and final season. In making the announcement, the streamer teased the importance of the number 6, writing, "We couldn't resist making Season 666."

At this time, there is no official confirmation regarding whether or not Netflix will pick Manifest up for Season 4. The series has been a major success on the platform, even becoming the most-watched piece of content on Netflix for a 27-day period and even breaking Nielson's streaming ratings records with more than a billion minutes viewed a week for six straight weeks. As fans keep their fingers crossed for a renewal announcement, they can stream all three seasons of Manifest on Netflix.