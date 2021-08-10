Netflix Reveals 'Lucifer' Season 6 Premiere Date With New Trailer

✖

The end is near for Lucifer! Just three months after the Fox-turned-Netflix series dropped the second half of its fifth season, Netflix on Tuesday gave fans a major update when revealing the Lucifer Season 6 premiere date. The upcoming final season will drop on the platform on Friday, Sept. 10, the streamer confirmed. Netflix also released the first Season 6 trailer.

The Tuesday news also came with even more information about Season 6. When the season drops early next month, it will span just 10 episodes. This episode count will mark a change from past seasons, which have all run for 13 episodes or more, with Season 4, Lucifer's first season on Netflix, the exception with 10 episodes. Season 5, meanwhile, consisted of 26 episodes, which dropped in two separate parts. All Season 6 episodes will be made available for streaming on Sept. 10, offering up “one epic conclusion.”

Six incredible seasons. One epic conclusion. The final season of Lucifer premieres September 10. pic.twitter.com/ukVsqLUFQ9 — Netflix (@netflix) August 10, 2021

