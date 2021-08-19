'Manifest' Is Closer Than Ever to Possible Revival Following NBC Cancellation

✖

Manifest may live to see another day after all. Although the supernatural drama series following the 191 passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 was canceled by NBC back in June after just three seasons, the show is now reportedly closer than ever to being saved. Netflix, the streaming giant poised to be the series' saving grace, has reportedly made major moves towards Manifest Season 4. A Season 4 pickup would mark yet another instance of Netflix saving a series canceled by a major network, with the streamer notably having saved Lucifer after it was canceled by Fox after three seasons back in 2018.

According to a new report from Deadline, Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the series, is in "the home stretch" of negotiations with Netflix regarding a Season 4 order on the platform that would extend Manifest past its current 42 episode count. Although nothing is confirmed just yet and a deal hasn't been reached, the studio is so optimistic about Manifest's fate that it has started negotiations with the cast. WBTV has also reportedly begun making "what-if" offers to both writers who had worked on the show during its three-season NBC run as well as new writers. At this time, neither Netflix nor WBTV have publicly commented on the negotiations, and it is unclear when a deal could be reached by.

The news marks a major shift from Netflix's original stance. After NBC gave Manifest the ax and fans began petitioning for the show to be saved, it was reported by several outlets that the streaming giant opted to pass on the show and Warner Bros. Television had given up on finding Manifest a new home. However, Netflix seemed to have a change of heart after bearing witness to the sheer streaming numbers Manifest pulled in on its platform.

The NBC series joined Netflix's streaming lineup on June 10 and immediately made its way into the Top 10 charts, where it has remained for more than two months and has even beat out the likes of out Sweet Tooth, the streamer's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book of the same name. The series held a No. 1 spot on the charts or 27 days straight before Virgin River's Season 3 premiere knocked it to second place and currently ranks No. 10 among all series on the platform. The popularity has led to some massive viewing data, too, with previous Neilsen streaming report found that Manifest accounted for 2.5 billion minutes of the content streamed online, making the No. 1 title in all of streaming, for the week of June 14-20.

Amid the show's success, Deadline reported in late July that Netflix resumed talks with Warner Bros TV about a fourth season on the streamer. The outlet also reported that NBC was in conversations with Warner Bros. TV about a possible renewal. According to Deadline's newest update, NBCUniversal is no longer in the running for a Season 4 pickup. As fans await further news and continue their efforts to save their favorite show, all three current seasons of Manifest are available for streaming on Netflix.