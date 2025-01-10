‘The View’ to Air New Weekend Spinoff

Television’s most-watched daytime talk show, The View, is expanding its reach beyond weekdays, as ABC unveils plans for a new streaming series titled The Weekend View, bringing fresh perspectives to weekend mornings. Launching Saturday, Jan. 11, the 30-minute program will feature the show’s Friday ensemble, including moderator Joy Behar alongside cohosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro, Us Weekly reports. Notably absent will be Whoopi Goldberg, who will continue her Monday-through-Thursday schedule on the original show.

The expansion follows remarkable ratings success, with The US Sun reporting that the program attracted 3.078 million viewers during November 2024’s first week. “In addition to having its most-watched linear season in four years, The View is finding success meeting viewers wherever they get their content,” executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement to Us Weekly. “From podcasts to YouTube, and now with new exclusive streaming content for the weekend on ABC News Live.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Karin Gilford, senior vice president of Digital Media, ABC News Group, and Disney Entertainment Networks, the weekend edition will adopt a lighter tone. “We’re following what we’ve seen be successful on ABC News Live on the weekends,” she told Variety. “On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s sort of the more a lighter feel. They’re still covering all the stories of the week, but in a little bit of a different tone.”

The new format promises fresh “Hot Topics” segments not covered during weekday broadcasts, with an emphasis on entertainment news and trending social media stories. Variety reports these segments will be “taped sometime during the week after the regular The View broadcast” and will include clips from the show’s companion podcast, “Behind the Table.”

Viewers can expect more celebrity-focused discussions, playing to the hosts’ personal interests. Hostin frequently champions Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship, while Navarro maintains friendships with stars like Eva Longoria and Gloria Estefan. Farah Griffin, a self-proclaimed “Swiftie,” brings her enthusiasm for reality television to the conversation.

The Weekend View will stream on ABC News Now, airing on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. ET and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. ET, expanding the reach of the iconic talk show that Barbara Walters created in 1997. As it approaches its 28th anniversary, this digital expansion represents what Gilford calls “the next frontier” for the enduring daytime television staple.