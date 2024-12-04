‘The View’ in ‘Full-Blown Crisis,’ Report Claims

ABC‘s long-running daytime talk show, The View, faces major upheaval following the presidential election, with network executives reportedly scrambling to diversify the show’s political perspectives amid concerns about alienating Donald Trump supporters.

“ABC bosses are in panic mode,” a source revealed to RadarOnline.com. “They’re keenly aware of the need to diversify viewpoints on the show and are determined to reflect America’s diverse perspectives.” Another insider emphasized, “It’s about resonating with a broader audience. It’s simple math. Why alienate the majority of Americans?”

The situation has reportedly prompted closed-door meetings between ABC News Group President Debra O’Connell and new ABC News boss Almin Karamehmedovic, who met with executive producers and senior editorial leaders to discuss post-election coverage strategies. “The View is facing pressure from higher-ups,” an insider disclosed to the outlet. “Viewers can expect some major changes including bringing in new panelists that can bring in a pro-Trump perspective.”

The show’s current panel – including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin – has consistently expressed opposition to Trump. During Tuesday’s episode, three cohosts were missing, with Griffin absent for IVF treatment appointments, Haines out sick, and Behar taking her regular Monday off.

The absences led to emergency replacements, including conservative and former cohost Abby Huntsman and Bachelor star Rachel Lindsay. “I got the call yesterday and I think I was in my sweatpants cleaning up mac and cheese off the floor,” Huntsman revealed. “[Producer] Brian was like, ‘We’re in a pinch.’ I’m like alright, well, if Whoopi’s there and Sunny’s there and Rachel’s there. I will say, though, it’s kind of like déjà vu. Trump’s president again. What’s changed since I was here last?”

Goldberg echoed the sentiment of history repeating itself: “I feel like maybe I’m just re-going through menopause again. It’s like having a period again,” the 69-year-old Oscar winner quipped. The day after the election, she maintained her anti-Trump stance, declaring, “He’s now the president. I’m still not going to say his name. That’s not going to change,” while Hostin expressed being “profoundly disturbed” by the results, attributing Trump’s re-election to “uneducated white women.”

Network sources claim executives were “flat-footed” about pro-Trump viewers, adding, “We are trying to sort out how we cover the next 4 years when everyone inside ABC News is on one side.” Another source told RadarOnline.com, “Everyone on The View endorsed Kamala Harris. They lost. They are out of touch with America. For a show about different perspectives, The View doesn’t seem to have any when it comes to Trump. ABC bosses don’t want to alienate the pro-Trump demographic.”

However, ABC has defended its current lineup, with a spokesperson emphasizing the show’s success: “The View is an opinion-based show featuring a diverse panel of women with different points of view – the current panel is clearly resonating with audiences given that the series just had its highest rated episode in more than a decade and hit a 4-year high in total viewers.” The show, which airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ABC continues to navigate these challenges as it adapts to the post-election landscape.