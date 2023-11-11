'The Amazing Digital Circus' Creator Shuts Down Toxic Parts of Show's Fandom

The Amazing Digital Circus is only one episode into its run, but it already has its fair share of toxicity in its fandom. While that might seem odd, it makes a bit more sense when you realize the YouTube show's pilot has been watched 92 million times. A lot of people are watching The Amazing Digital Circus and sharing opinions online; it's only natural that some of that discussion would get heated. However, the Glitch Productions show's creator, Gooseworx, is doing what she can to patrol the fandom.

Gooseworx first took to Tumblr to address toxicity in reply to a question about the "shipping" of Amazing Digital Circus characters. A fan asked, "What do you think of people shipping Jax and Pomni? Or just shipping in general is there ships that are good in your radar?" The creator addresses the topic, while also reminding fans not to get too wrapped up in the "silly internet cartoon."

"People can ship whatever they want. That doesn't mean it's gonna be canon or anything, but I believe in letting people have their fun," Gooseworx replied on Oct. 16. "The biggest thing I want this fandom not to do is get toxic and volatile towards each other for dumb reasons. It is just a silly internet cartoon after all."

The creator then took to X (formerly Twitter) to add, "Guys, don't harass people who don't like the circus show. It's FINE for them to not like it. Please be good and respectful. I'm going to make attempts to wrangle this fanbase until the day I die! No matter how pointless it ends up being in the end!"

As the popularity of The Amazing Digital Circus took off exponentially, Gooseworx saw fit to issue another statement. "I've come to remind you all to not harass or bully anybody under the guise of defending me," she wrote via X on Oct. 19. "I'm tough! I can handle it. Let's try and keep things as toxicity-free as we can."

To top off all this, Gooseworx had been explicitly clear about her stance on the subject, even before the series dropped. Back in June, she warned her fans to not be "horrendously vicious" and "annoying," joking that she would "make the show bad on purpose" if fans didn't comply. Also, in a later X post, she passed on Jax voice actor Micahel Kovach's wishes that his voice not be replicated by fans using AI.

So, if you see any dumb arguments or gross material about The Amazing Digital Circus online, you can't say those people are respecting the creative team's wishes. Hopefully, the Glitch Productions fandom can keep things civil, even if there's a longer-than-hoped wait for Pomni (Lizzie Freeman), Jax and company to return in The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 2.