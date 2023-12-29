What Is 'The Amazing Digital Circus'? What to Know About the YouTube Series

The Amazing Digital Circus is taking over YouTube. From Glitch Productions, the psychological drama centers on a woman who gets trapped in a crazy virtual world with five other humans who are subject to the whims of wacky A.I. and their own personal traumas. The pilot episode was released on Oct. 13, 2023, and was renewed for more episodes not long after. The series is written, directed, and produced by Gooseworx, with the voice cast including Lizzie Freeman, Alex Rochon, Michael Kovach, and Sean Chiplock.

According to Glitch Productions' official website, they completely self-funded The Amazing Digital Circus. The pilot episode reached two million viewers on the first day, and within a month, had over 100 million views. As of the time of this writing, the episode now has over 200 million views. The pilot is just less than 30 minutes, which could be a factor for why it's been doing so well, on top of the unique animation style and plot.

Despite its success, don't expect The Amazing Digital Circus to come to a streaming service any time soon. Glitch general manager and development producer Jasmine Yang shared with Cartoon Brew that they are a "YouTube-first company" and they "believe very strongly in the future and potential of YouTube for long-form animation." There aren't any plans to move the show off YouTube and onto a different platform, such as Netflix, and Yang and the team are firm with their decision.

As for the future of The Amazing Digital Circus, that is a bit more complicated. Yang admitted there isn't a release window for new episodes. However, Glitch Productions did post on Twitter that they are raising funds in order to do a full season. Fans can support the series by buying merchandise and watching the pilot episode on YouTube. In a recent interview with Forbes, Glitch Productions CEO Kevin Lerdwichagul confidently revealed that there will be more Digital Circus, "But the exact specifics… you'll have to find out in 2024."

Fans of The Amazing Digital Circus will be happy to know that more will definitely be on the way, even if they have to wait a while. Since 2024 is right around the corner, hopefully, it won't be much longer until more details are announced. For now, it is best to watch the pilot episode on YouTube and continue supporting Glitch Productions and Digital Circus, and hope that more episodes will be coming out soon.