‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ Episode 4 Released Date, Trailer Revealed

Fans thankfully won’t have to wait much longer to see the cast of characters from The Amazing Digital Circus back in action. Created by Gooseworx and produced by Glitch Productions, the Australian animated psychological dark comedy, which can be watched on YouTube and Netflix, has been a massive hit and left fans clamoring for more, and over the weekend, the official Glitch YouTube channel dropped a trailer for Episode 4 that revealed the release date. So, when exactly does The Amazing Digital Circus Episode 4 premiere?

The Amazing Digital Circus debuted in October 2023, with the second installment premiering in May 2024. Fans had to endure another long wait before the third episode dropped on Oct. 4. Thankfully, it seems the wait between episodes is growing shorter, with Episode 4 set to premiere on Friday, Dec. 13, just over two months after Episode 3 dropped. The episode will also be available to stream on Netflix, alongside the first three episodes, the same day as part of a recently-inked licensing deal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Posing the question, “What if it was Toy Story, but everyone was a jerk?,” per the Glitch Productions website, The Amazing Digital Circus centers around Pomi and a group of five other humans who find themselves trapped in a circus-themed virtual world. Unable to recall their names and details of their pasts, the group is subjected to the whims of an unpredictable artificial intelligence that takes the form of an eccentric “ringmaster” named Caine.

In the upcoming fourth episode, all of those trapped humans will be forced to roll up their sleeves, wash their hands, and grill up burgers as they work as minimum wage employees at a fast food restaurant called Spudsy’s. Further information on the episode isn’t available at this time, but the trailer shows the cast of characters less than thrilled at their new gig.

The Amazing Digital Circus voice cast features Lizzie Freeman (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Genshin Impact) as Pomni, Alex Rochon as Caine, Michael Kovach (Angeldust in Hazbin Hotel) as Jax, and Sean Chiplock (Revali in Zelda Breath of the Wild) as Kinger. Amanda Hufford, Marissa Lenti, Ashley Nichols, and Elsie Lovelock also voice characters.

All current episodes are available to watch on YouTube and Netflix. Episode 4 will drop on both platforms on Dec. 13, with Episodes 5-9 also set to release on YouTube and Netflix, though premiere dates haven’t yet been announced.