'The Amazing Digital Circus': Meet Jax's Voice Actor, Michael Kovach

The Amazing Digital Circus is taking the internet by storm, and launching its voice-over cast to new heights – including Michael Kovach, the actor who plays Jax. Kovach is 28 years old and has an impressive voice acting resume already, as well as a big social media footprint. Here's an introduction to Kovach, his work and the sensation that is The Amazing Digital Circus.

Kovach lives in Seattle, Washington and works as a content creator on various mediums including voice acting, singing and streaming. According to IMDb, Kovach got his start on the YouTube series Danganwrestling in 2014 where he appeared in one episode voicing various characters. Kovach had a role in a video game the following year, and starting in 2016 has picked up multiple credits each year in video games and animation. Kovach is best known for playing Angel Dust in the Prime Video series Hazbin Hotel – at least until The Amazing Digital Circus took off.

The Amazing Digital Circus is an independent web series created by the animator Gooseworx for the channel Glitch Productions. It has an all-star cast centering around Lizzie Freeman as Pomni, as well as Alex Rochon, Amanda Hufford, Marissa Lenti, Sean Chiplock, Ashley Nichols and Elsie Lovelock. The story is inspired by the post-apocalyptic short story "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream" by Harlan Ellison, and it is a psychological drama with some dark humor sprinkled in.

The show begins with a person putting on a virtual reality headset only to find that she is trapped in the digital universe she just entered. The player even forgets her real name and other details of her past, but in the virtual world she has the body of a jester and she is told her name is Pomni. She joins five other people trapped in the circus, all overseen by the ringleader – an artificial intelligence named Caine (Rochon). The show promises to follow their adventures in this surreal world while Pomni continues to search for an escape, even though Caine and the others seem to think it is impossible.

I already made an announcement MONTHS AGO, but now that it's out



You can hear me in THE AMAZING DIGITAL CIRCUS as Jax! He's the jerkiest character I've ever played, but some of you seem to enjoy that!



PILOT IS ALREADY AT 3.3 MILLION VIEWS, GO WATCH IT IF YOU HAVEN'T!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/p2khNZXnmx — Michael Kovach (@kovox) October 14, 2023

Kovach's character Jax is a tall purple rabbit in red overalls animated with an old-school style. From the beginning he is a little arrogant and aloof, with a detached attitude about their predicament. However, with only one episode out so far, fans haven't had much time to get to know Jax – or any of the other characters, for that matter. The Amazing Digital Circus premiered on Oct. 13, 2023 on YouTube, but so far no further episodes have been released.