'The Amazing Digital Circus' Netflix Release Date and Partnership Announced

The first three episodes of Gooseworx's 'The Amazing Digital Circus' head to Netflix on Oct. 4, with all future episodes releasing jointly on the streamer on YouTube.

Pomni, Caine, and the rest of the animated characters of The Amazing Digital Circus are headed to streaming! Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the animated psychological dark comedy's YouTube premiere, The Amazing Digital Circus, created and directed by Gooseworx and produced by Glitch Productions, is coming to Netflix next month.

As part of a new licensing deal, the first three episodes of the mega-popular series will be available to stream on YouTube beginning Friday, Oct. 4, the same day Episode 3 premieres on YouTube. Episodes 4-9, which do not yet have release dates, will then be available on Netflix the same day they arrive on YouTube.

The licensing deal was announced on X by Glitch, which said, "to be clear; We're still independently funding everything, we still get full control of the show, and episodes will continue to ALWAYS come out on YouTube first. Honestly feel that this is a HUGE step for indie animation and we couldn't have done it without you all."

The move to keep The Amazing Digital Circus on YouTube while also bringing episodes to Netflix falls in line with the studio's previous remarks. Amid the show's massive success, Jasmine Yang, Glitch general manager and development producer, stressed the importance of keeping The Amazing Digital Circus on YouTube. Speaking to Cartoon Brew in October 2023, Yang said they "are a YouTube-first company," adding that Glitch believes "very strongly in the future and potential of YouTube for long-form animation... we believe that YouTube is the best way forward." At the time, Yang also revealed that the studio had met with streamers over the years, but "control of the brand is essential to us. Having control of merchandise, marketing, and licensing under us, who work directly with the showrunner, lets us translate the artists' visions more accurately."

The Amazing Digital Circus premiered on the Glitch YouTube channel on Oct. 13, 2023. The series, following a group of humans trapped inside a circus-themed virtual reality game, was an instant hit, with the pilot episode having since gone on to reach over 346 million views. The second episode has garnered more than 120 million views.

The voice cast features Lizzie Freeman as Pomni, Alex Rochon as Caine, Michael Kovach as Jax, and Sean Chiplock as Kinger. Amanda Hufford, Marissa Lenti, Ashley Nichols, and Elsie Lovelock also voice characters.

The first two episodes of The Amazing Digital Circus are available to stream for free on Glitch's YouTube channel here. Episodes 1-3 will also be available to stream on Netflix beginning Oct. 4, with all upcoming episodes releasing jointly on YouTube and Netflix.