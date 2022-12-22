'That '90s Show': New Trailer Teases Return of Original 'That '70s Show' Cast

The premiere of That '90s Show is less than a month away, and to celebrate the occasion, Netflix released a new trailer for the That '70s Show sequel series. Members of the original That '70s Show cast are featured prominently in the two-minute trailer, showing off their '90s looks. The first season debuts on Jan. 19.

That '90s Show is set during the summer of 1995. Eric and Donna's daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) head to her grandparents' house in Wisconsin, where she meets a whole new generation of teenagers ready to take over the basement. Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) welcomes the new teens with open arms, but Red (Kurtwood Smith) is prepared to remind her how crazy things got in their house the last time they let teens take over.

Leia's new friends include Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), a rebellious Riot grrrl loyal to her friends, and Jay (Mace Coronel), a charming aspiring videographer. There is also Gwen's brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan); Ozzie (Reyn Doi); and Nate's girlfriend, Nikki (Sam Morelos). The trailer shows the group getting into the stash left behind in the 1970s, including some marijuana.

Almost every main That '70s Show cast member is back for guest appearances. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon are back as Eric and Donan. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher play the now-married Jackie and Kelso. Wilmer Valderrama's Fez is now running a salon frequented by Kitty. Tommy Chong returns as Leo and Don Stark is back as Donna's father Bob.

That '90s Show also follows the format of its predecessor, as it was shot in the multi-camera sitcom format. Original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner created That '90s Show with their daughter, Lindsay Turner, and '70s Show producer Gregg Mettler.

The entire first season of the show is set during the summer, a decision that has plenty of advantages. "Setting it only during the summer gets the whole school and having-to-go-to-class thing out of the way, which we discovered on the original show, that wasn't where it was interesting," Terry Turner told Variety in November. "It was more interesting in the basement... also, people change where they go away. They come back nine months later and when they're teenagers, sometimes there's a radical change, sometimes not. But sometimes people have decided to go a completely different path."

While Netflix will be the home for the sequel series, it is unfortunately not going to carry That '70s Show. Fans will have to turn to Peacock to revisit Eric's time growing up during the 1970s. The series is also available on DVD.