'That '90s Show': Watch the First Trailer for 'That '70s Show' Followup

The Formans' basement has a new group of teens in the first trailer for That '90s Show. Netflix finally dropped the official teaser for the That '70s Show follow-up, which brings back Eric Forman's grandparents Kitty and Red. They have a new resident at their Wisconsin home, Eric and Donna's daughter, Leia.

The minute-long teaser seeks to assure fans of That '70s Show that many of their favorite elements are back. The Formans' home looks almost identical to the original set, right down to the furniture and '70s artifacts in the basement. Leia (Callie Haverda) then walks into the kitchen to say hello to Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith). Leia plans to spend the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, setting up the events of the new series.

Leia's new Wisconsin friends are also briefly introduced in the teaser. Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) is rebellious but loyal, while Jay (Mace Coronel) is a flirty aspiring videographer. Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) is Gwen's easygoing brother, and Ozzie (Reyn Doi) is an insightful teen who is openly gay. Nikki (Dam Morelos) is Nate's ambitious girlfriend.

Kitty and Red are the only members of the That '70s Show roster to appear in all 10 episodes, but other familiar faces will pop up throughout the first season. Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) will all make guest appearances. Tommy Chong will return as Leo in the first episode.

That '90s Show was created by '70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner with their daughter, Lindsey Turner, and their frequent collaborator Gregg Mettler. In a new interview with Variety, the creators said they tried several ideas for a 1990s-inspired follow-up to That '70s until they hit upon the idea that Eric and Donna married and had a daughter with a Star Wars-inspired name.

"We agreed amongst ourselves, we weren't going to do it unless we could find a reason," Lindsey told Variety. "And the thing that Gregg said that I really loved, and I know mom and dad did too was, the '90s was the last time that people were looking up, they weren't looking down at their phones. It was that last place of a real kind of engagement, having to make your own fun and really connecting with each other."

That '90s Show will debut on Netflix on Jan. 19, 2023. The first season will run 10 episodes. Ironically, while Netflix was inspired to order the show because of the success it had licensing That '70s Show, the original series is not currently available there. Fans will instead have to turn to Peacock to relive the original adventures of Eric and his friends.