'That '70s Show' Star Topher Grace Shares Heartwarming Update on 'That '90s Show'

Topher Grace is reigniting That '70s Show fans' enthusiasm for the upcoming That '90s Show revival coming to Netflix. The actor, who is set to reprise his role as Eric Foreman opposite co-stars Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong and on-screen parents Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, opened up about returning to the set for a "family reunion" so many years later in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It was like going home for Christmas to see your whole family. It really was like Christmas. It was a gift," Grace shared. "They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became. To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work again with them... it was great. And I can't wait for people to see it."

The spinoff series picks back up with Eric and Donna's daughter, Leia Forman, in the year 1995, as she goes to her grandparents' home for the summer to bond with a new generation of Point Place teens under the supervision of Kitty (Rupp) and Red (Smith). In addition to the returning cast, newcomers Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos will star in That '90s Show.

"I only did one episode but I'm in the first episode, so I'm really excited for people to [see it]," Grace hinted of his role in the upcoming show. Like Grace, Kutcher had nothing but kind things to say about returning with his now-wife Kunis to the set where they first met. "It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher told Variety in July. "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre." When Kunis and Kutcher first got the offer to return, they were "contemplating" it. "We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun," he said.