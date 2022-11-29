'That '90s Show' Gets Trailer, Premiere Date at Netflix

Welcome back to the basement. That '90s Show is officially making its Netflix debut on Jan. 19, the streamer announced Tuesday, dropping the first trailer for the highly-anticipated That '70s Show reboot. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp prove their characters Red and Kitty Forman haven't changed at all in the first look at That '90s Show, welcoming 15-year-old granddaughter Leia and her friends into their Point Place home for the summer with varying enthusiasm.

"Lights on, shirts on and no dancing," Red tells Leia (Callie Haverda) after introducing her friend group to the famous basement where the teen's own parents, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) made so many memories. Going around the circle with Leia for the summer are next-door neighbor Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), her brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos) and their friends Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Jay (Mace Coronel).

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back as Red and Kitty Forman in That '90s Show, premiering January 19. pic.twitter.com/YUp19KYbRI — Netflix (@netflix) November 29, 2022

Original That '70s Show cast members Grace, Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will all make guest appearances in the Netflix revival, and Prepon even directed several episodes of the new show. Not returning is original star Danny Masterson, who is currently on trial and charged with three counts of rape.

Showrunner Gregg Mettler, who wrote on the original series, told Variety he was looking for That '90s Show to have the same spirit as its predecessor. "I wanted to have the same feeling as That '70s Show did," he said. "The show had a very special tone. It was playful, it had a heart, it was sarcastic, it was filled with love within this family, within the friend group. I missed being in the basement with those kids."

Mettler didn't want to "just write that show again," however, so he didn't go back and watch old episodes. "I didn't want to get too heavily bogged down in it, honestly, because I just wanted to write more from the heart and the feeling of the piece," he noted. "For the sake of the new series, the most important piece of it was where are Eric and Donna now, and where is their daughter. Outside of that, Red and Kitty are this classic couple that just never goes out of style." That '90s Show streams Jan. 19 on Netflix.