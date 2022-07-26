Ashton Kutcher Talks 'Bizarre' Experience Filming 'That '90s Show'

Ashton Kutcher is heading back to Point Place for That '90s Show in an experience the actor, 44, called "super nostalgic" and "bizarre." Reprising his role as That '70s Show character Michael Kelso in the upcoming Netflix spinoff, also featuring the return Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis, was a blast from the past, he told Entertainment Tonight.

"We shot it," Kutcher told the outlet. "It's funny and it's weird. It was super nostalgic and really odd. Going back into the basement – just going back into the set was weird. And then being around everyone, it's just bizarre." That '90s Show also will see the return of original actors Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, and Tommy Chong, all of whom will be putting a new '90s spin on the beloved sitcom.

Kutcher couldn't reveal much about the upcoming show, but called it "insane" to be doing. "It's just – it's insane," he shared. "The fact that that happened is insane." That '90s Show will revolve around the daughter of Prepon's Donna Pinciotti and Grace's Eric Forman, Leia Forman, who is returning to stay with grandparents Red and Kitty, played by the returning Smith and Rupp.

"Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red," the show's official logline reads. "Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

Prepon opened up to Us Weekly about her return to the original sets of the original Fox series for That '90s Show, calling the walk down memory lane "so fun." She gushed in June to the outlet, "It's all the same sets. When I first went there, I cried. I'm just like, 'The nostalgia is so strong and it was such an incredible time in my life.' I can't wait for people to see it. I think they're really, really gonna get a kick out of it."