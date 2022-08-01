'That '90s Show' Wraps Filming Season 1

Fans will soon be heading back to Point Place, Wisconsin. Filming on Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show spinoff, That '90s Show, has officially wrapped, meaning the long-awaited sequel series is now one step closer to finally premiering. The filming update was shared by series star Callie Haverda, who stars as Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti's daughter Leia, on Friday, July 29.

Haverda shared the exciting update on Instagram, where she posted several behind-the-scenes photos, including one photo of herself surrounded by scripts for the show's first season. The young star revealed in the caption, "and that's a wrap on season one of that 90s show." Reflecting on the past several months, Haverda wrote, "this show has been my life for the past six? seven? months and the people working on it with me have not only become some of my closest friends but my family." Writing that she is "so thankful for this experience and everyone who has been there along the way," Haverda ended the update with, "I cant wait for you all to go back to the 90s to meet leia and the gang."

The wrap on Season 1 filming comes more than nine months after it was confirmed in October that Netflix ordered a 10-episode first season of That '90s Show. A sequel to the hit sitcom That '70s Show, the new series is set in 1995 and centers around Leia Forman as she visits her grandparents Red and Kitty Forman for the summer, becoming friends with a new generation of kids in Point Place, Wisconsin.

The series will see a number of stars from the original series returning, including Topher Grace and Laura Prepon. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are set to reprise their roles as Red and Kitty, with Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong also confirmed to be returning. Other cast members include Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos as her new friend

The '90s Show is created by original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, along with their daughter, Lindsay Turner, and Gregg Mettler. Rupp and Smith are both executive producers. Although That '70s Show was available on Netflix for a while, it no longer is. The only way to stream the show is to rent episodes and seasons on Amazon's Prime Video. The show originally aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006. That '90s Show does not yet have a premiere date. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming news!