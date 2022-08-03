Wilmer Valderrama Reveals New 'That '90s Show' Logo

Work is well underway on Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show spinoff, That '90s Show, and fans just got another surprising update! Although a trailer or any teaser at all has yet to be released, series star Wilmer Valderrama revealed That '90s Show's new official logo in a late July Instagram post.

As production officially got underway earlier this year, Valderrama had given fans their first glimpse at the show's logo, which was much more streamlined. The actor revealed the initial logo back in February as he shared a photo of the script for That '90s Show's pilot episode, aptly titled, "That '90s Pilot." Since that post, and since the reveal of the updated logo, filming on the sequel has officially wrapped, meaning the series is one step closer to premiering.

More than a decade after That '70s Show concluded in 2006, Netflix in October ordered the sequel series. Per the official synopsis, the sequel is set in "1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red." Fans tuning into the series will see plenty of familiar faces, with Valderrama returning as Fez alongside his former co-stars Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart).

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher recently shared with Variety. "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre." He added, "Mila and I were contemplating it ... We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun." Kutcher teased, "It's really funny. The new cast is phenomenal."

In addition to returning cast members, That '90s Show will feature some new faces. Callie Haverda stars as Leia, Eric and Donna's daughter. Other cast members include Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. The series is created by original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, along with their daughter, Lindsay Turner, and Gregg Mettler. Rupp and Smith are both executive producers. A premiere date for That '90s Show has not yet been announced.