'That '90s Show' Cheating Scandal Gets Exposed in Part 2 Trailer

That '90s Show Part 2 is coming soon, and we now know that the show won't steer away from one of its divisive cliffhangers. At the end of Season 1, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) and Nate Runck (Maxwell Acee Donovan) nearly kissed — while they were in relationships with Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel) and Nikki (Sam Morelos) respectively. The Part 2 trailer sees the moment get exposed to the whole friend group.

"Now we're all stuck in a web of lies!" Ozzie (Reyn Doi) says while in the Forman family basement.

Leia tries to mend fences with Nikki, Jay confronts Nate, and Leia and Jay get real about his part in this whole fiasco. It's gonna be some messy teenage drama and reminds us of some of the many love triangles that the original That '70s Show crew dealt with.

It'll be interesting to see where this all leads and if Netflix leaves us hanging with another cliffhanger this time around. They've already revealed that Season 2 will be released in two halves — labeled as Part 2 (June 27) and Part 3 (Oct. 24). So, don't be surprised if the situation isn't totally resolved by the end of this next batch of episodes.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Season 2 is on the way, and will release in two parts. That '90s Show Part 2 premieres on June 27 and Part 3 premieres on Oct. 24.