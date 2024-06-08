'That '90s Show' Part 2's Full Trailer Revealed by Netflix

After a short and sweet teaser earlier this year, That '90s Show Part 2's official trailer is here. The two-and-a-half-minute preview gives fans a thorough look at what's ahead in Part 2 (which is how Netflix is labeling the first half of Season 2) when it drops on June 27.

That young cast of That '90s Show is all here, and the hijinks are in full effect. There are fun moments show such as Leia Foreman (Callie Haverda) learning to drive and getting a job at Hot Topic with Gwen Runck (Ashley Aufderheide). And, of course, Red and Kitty Forman (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) are there to manage the young teens chaotically making themselves at home in their house.

We also get the return of Leia's mom, That '70s Show character Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). Plus, Donna's dad Bob (Don Stark) also pops by to give Red a headache. Seth Green is also shown briefly reprising his That '70s Show guest character Mitch Miller.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Season 2 is on the way, and will release in two parts. That '90s Show Part 2 premieres on June 27 and Part 3 premieres on Oct. 24.