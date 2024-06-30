'That '90s Show' Brings Back the Water Tower Gag From 'That '70s Show'

That '90s Show is back for Part 2 (the first half of Season 2), and the trailer for the batch of episodes shows that one of the beloved recurring gags from That '70s Show is returning. Some members of the new crew —including Mace Coronel's Jay Kelso (the son of Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelson and Mila Kunis' Jackie Burkhart) — head to Point Place, Wisconsin's old water tower. Fans of That '70s Show can guess what happens next.

Based on the trailer, Season 1's cheating scandal gets exposed as Jay, Nikki (Sam Morelos) and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) are on the water tower. Nate jumps into the brush below the tower to escape Jay's wrath. However, Jay follows right behind him.

In That '70s Show, the gang frequently fell (or jumped) from the water tower. The gang, including Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Hyde (Danny Masterson) always survived the giant fall, and it was pretty hilarious each and every time. However, the show also once used the gag to kill off a recurring character.

Charlie Richardson was a dweeby prospective new member of the gang in Season 7, but at the start of Season 8, he fell off the tower. Unlike the rest of the crew, he did not walk away unscathed. He died, in what was one of the darker jokes of the show's eight-season run. The water tower was then renamed the Charlie Richardson Memorial Water Tower.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Season 2 — which Netflix is splitting in half — is halfway through releasing. That '90s Show Part 2 just premiered back on June 27, and Part 3 premieres on Oct. 24.