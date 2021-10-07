‘Ted Lasso’: Higgins Shows off His ‘Cool Nod’ in Season 2 Finale Sneak Peek

The Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso premieres on Friday, and fans are wondering what will happen to Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh)? In a sneak peek of the season finale, Higgins (Jeremy Swift) Keely (Juno Temple) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) are talking about Sam’s decision to stay with AFC Richmond or play for a team in Africa. Higgins said whenever he sees Sam at the facility he gives him a “cool nod” to get an update on his status. Keeley and Rebecca like Higgins’ move, which he got from a Denzel Washington movie.

In Episode 11, viewers were introduced to Edwin Akufo (Sam Richardson), a Ghananian billionaire who is interested in acquiring Sam for his team, which he hasn’t purchased yet. Sam would love to play close to home but he has developed an interest in Rebecca after going on a date. It looked as if Rebecca and Sam were going to be in a serious relationship, but Rebecca called things off before it really got started.

During the summer, PopCulture.com caught up with Swift who talked about Higgins possibly playing cupid for Rebecca. “That would be great, wouldn’t it?” Swift said. “I would love that. I think that’s beyond his remit and I don’t think that she would properly trust his decisions in that area at all. He’d probably find somebody who’s too bookish or something for her. So, no. No, she goes her own way on that store.”

Swift also talked about how he enjoys playing Higgins. “I love playing Higgins for many reasons,” Swift stated. “I hope that you do root for him. He has had a bit of a sort of dark history with Rupert, but he was usually compromised and he continues to be in Season 1, and of course, it changes up very much at the end of Season 1, but the other stuff I like about him is the fact that you get great, amazing writers have taken him to various areas.”

Swift was nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in Ted Lasso. The show ended up winning seven Emmys overall including Outstanding Comedy Series. The Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso will premiere Friday on AppleTV+. The show will return for Season 3, which is set to be the final season.