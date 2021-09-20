‘Ted Lasso’ Has Historic Night at 2021 Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso had a huge night at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. On Sunday, the Apple TV+ show won four Emmys, earning awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Comedy Series. Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win an Emmy Award in a program category in its second year of eligibility.

“While Ted Lasso taught us to believe that anything is possible, we are so genuinely moved that this has culminated in such a historic night for both Apple TV+ and the cast and crew of this special series,” Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, said in a press release. “Thank you to the Television Academy for these honors and congratulations to all of our storytellers — both behind and in front of the camera — who have worked so tirelessly to bring unique perspectives to global audiences over this past year, delivering hope, light, humor, and compelling stories when we needed it most.”

It’s not a big surprise to see Ted Lasso win multiple Emmys since the show earned 11 nominations. Jason Sudeikis won the Emmy for Oustanding Actor, Brett Goldstein won for Oustanding Supporting Actor and Hannah Waddingham won for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Additionally, casting director Theo Park earned an Emmy for Oustanding Casting for a Comedy Series. Sudeikis, who is an executive producer on the show, also became the first lead actor in a freshman comedy series to be honored for both a lead performance and best series for a first-year comedy.

“What Jason, Bill, Brendan, Joe, and the entire creative team and cast of ‘Ted Lasso’ have accomplished within just one season speaks to the power of the intricately crafted storytelling that continues to inspire and uplift audiences all over the world,” Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, said. “This recognition from the Television Academy is a testament to their tremendous talents, and we send our heartfelt congratulations to Team Lasso for their achievements.”

Ted Lasso is currently airing Season 2, and the 10th episode will be released on Friday. After this week, there will only be two more episodes before the second season comes to an end. Ted Lasso has been renewed for Season 3 and will likely be released next summer.