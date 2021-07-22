'Ted Lasso' Star Jason Sudeikis Reveals Reason for Ending Series After Season 3

✖

The second season of Ted Lasso is set to premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday and the show looks to build on the success of the first season, which led to the series earning 20 Emmy nominations. There will be a Season 3 of Ted Lasso, but unfortunately, the third season will be its last. Ted Lasso stars and co-creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt appeared on the TODAY show Thursday to promote the series and asked why Season 3 will be the final season.

"That was the way we conceived it back before even Bill [Lawrence] got involved," Sudeikis said who plays the title character. "Joe [Kelly], Brendan and I just sat around and that was the three-act structure. We didn't invent it." Sudeikis went on to say that the show will end after three seasons "as of now." Hunt also shared his thoughts, saying they didn't expect to last three seasons.

#TedLasso stars @jasonsudeikis and @brendanhunting are catching up with @hodakotb about Season 2 of their hit show and the real-life high school basketball coach who helped inspire the title character. pic.twitter.com/PGymM4dEcf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 22, 2021

"We also assumed we would be well-tied of it after two, but no we're not," Hunt said. "So that screws up the whole plan." It's possible Ted Lasso could keep going after three seasons if the show continues to be successful. But what Lawrence said about the show back in December indicates that a fourth season is not likely.

"I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show," Lawrence explained on the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast hosted by Zach Braff and Donald Faison. "So...superfans know that [The Mandalorian is] connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows that they get an end to this story in the third season."

Lawrence did reveal how the show can get a fourth season. "Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a..." Lawrence started, and then he stopped to rephrase. "The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason's house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got, young kids."

Ted Lasso Season 1 is currently streaming on Apple TV+ with Season 2 kicking off tomorrow, Friday, July 23. PopCulture readers can get a free three-month trial of the streaming service here.

