'Ted Lasso' Star Jeremy Swift Explains Why He Loves Playing Higgins in Apple TV+ Series (Exclusive)

✖

Ted Lasso is back as Season 2 premiered last week. That means fans get to see more of Leslie Higgins, the loveable Director of Football Operations for AFC Richmond. PopCulture.com recently caught up with actor Jeremy Swift who plays Higgins in the series, and he explained why he enjoys the role that has earned him an Emmy Award Nomination.

"I love playing Higgins for many reasons," Swift said to PopCulture. "I hope that you do root for him. He has had a bit of a sort of dark history with Rupert, but he was usually compromised and he continues to be in Season 1, and of course, it changes up very much at the end of Season 1, but the other stuff I like about him is the fact that you get great, amazing writers have taken him to various areas.

"So, he's walking on eggshells at the beginning of Season 1 and he's quite rebellious by the end of the season. And as we see, beginning of Season 2, he's settled into a kind of more managerial position and gets to engineer some quite major decisions for the club. So, yeah, getting to do all that, and yeah, also getting to play the double bass is very cool."

Because of Higgins' position on the club, he has a close working relationship with owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). At the start of the second season, Rebecca is looking for love after divorcing Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head). Could Higgins be the one to help Rebecca find a new man?

"That would be great, wouldn't it?" Swift replied. "I would love that. I think that's beyond his remit and I don't think that she would properly trust his decisions in that area at all. He'd probably find somebody who's too bookish or something for her. So, no. No, she goes her own way on that store." Swift also gets to work closely with Jason Sudeikis who plays the title character and is up for multiple Emmy Awards. Swift has an interesting way to describe Sudekis while working with him for the last two seasons.

"I mean, it's breathtaking, his talent. It's actually quite annoying and not only is he a great actor, he's a great improviser, he's a great writer, and he's a hard worker, which is just so admirable," Swift stated. Yeah. I love working with him. New Episodes of Ted Lasso start streaming every Friday on Apple TV+.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.