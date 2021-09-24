‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: Rebecca Makes Big Decision on Her New Relationship in Episode 10

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 spoilers ahead.] One of the most interesting storylines in Ted Lasso Season 2 is Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and her relationship with Sam (Toheeb Jimoh). But it looks like the romance between the two has ended before it really got started. In Episode 10, Rebecca and Sam are talking in a closet (since very few people know about the relationship). Rebecca tells Sam that he’s “wonderful” which is a big problem for her. She then says that until she figures out why that is a problem, she can’t be with him.

Rebecca and Sam got together via Bantr, a dating app where people meet by messaging each other and don’t post any photos. The two discovered they were messaging each other after agreeing to a date, and while Rebecca was ready to run away, Sam convinced her to say for dinner and the two ended up connecting.

In the early part of Episode 10, Keely, Sassy, Sassy’s daughter Nora and Rebecca’s mother figure out that Rebecca is dating Sam, and they are all excited for her. Jimoh recently spoke to E! News about the storyline and said he was surprised by the angle.

“I was excited on Sam’s behalf, but also I was so excited on my behalf, ’cause I was like, I just get to do more scenes with Hannah, which is great,” he continued. “I also knew like this was gonna send the Ted Lasso fans into a spiral.” Jimoh also explained that Sam is one of the new people in the series that makes Rebecca very comfortable.

“Rebecca is a character who had a lot of…tough times with men in the past, and like, a lot of the men that she’s been with haven’t made her feel great,” he reflected. “So I think Sam is the complete polar opposite of that. In that, you know like, he’s just somebody who makes her feel good, he makes her happy. He makes her feel like she can drop her guard, even though she doesn’t want to at times, and I think that’s the most important thing for her.”

The second season of Ted Lasso is coming to end as two episodes remain. This week has been big for the Apple TV+ series as it collected four Primetime Emmy Awards. Ted Lasso has been renewed for a third season, which will likely start streaming next summer.