Legendary Denzel Washington Movie is Now Streaming Free on Tubi

Denzel Washington has a number of notable credits to his name, including the likes of Deja Vu and Man On Fire, but one of his most legendary films is now streaming for free. When Tubi released its list of new TV series and movies coming to the platform in April, Washington's 2001 crime thriller Training Day, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, was on the list.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by David Ayer, Training Day was released on October 5, 2001. The film centers around Washington's Det. Alonzo Harris, a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who inducts a rookie cop, Ethan Hawke's Officer Jake Hoyt, over the course of a tense day. The movie also stars Scott Glenn, Eva Mendes, Cliff Curtis, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Macy Gray.

Training Day is considered to be one of Washington's best movies. The film not only holds a 74% critics score and 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and was a commercial success, grossing $104 million worldwide against a production budget of $45 million, but Training Day also received numerous accolades and nominations. Washington took home an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the film, with Hawke taking home a win in the Best Supporting Actor category at the 74th Academy Awards.

Long considered a fan-favorite, it is thankfully now easier than ever to watch Training Day. Outside of its place in the Tubi library, the film is not currently streaming for free as part of a streaming service subscription. However, Training Day is available on multiple digital platforms to buy or rent, including Google Play, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video. As with all movies on Tubi, Training Day is streaming for free.

Training Day is just one of several movies that has made its way to Tubi this month. The streamer's April 2024 new catalog additions also includes fan-favorites like Gremlins, The Mask, The Suicide Squad, Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, 2004's Hellboy, Click, Jack and Jill, and many more. The additions mean that fans won't have to pay a penny to watch some of their favorite shows and movies, as Tubi is a free, premium, on demand video streaming app. The streamer has the he largest library of content with over 50,000 movies and television shows.