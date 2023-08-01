'Suits' Fans Mourn Death of Justin Peacock

Fans of Suits and The Lincoln Lawyer are mourning over the loss of writer Justin Peacock, who has died at 52, Deadline reports. The writer-producer died on July 13 at his Los Angeles home due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He graduated from the University of Michigan, Columbia University, and Yale Law School, working as an intellectual property and First Amendment attorney in New York. He published his first novel, A Cure for Night, in 2008 before coming on to USA Network's legal drama Suits as a full-time writer in 2011.

After writing on the series for three seasons, he moved on to Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer as a writer and producer and was most recently serving as writer and supervising producer on Fox's hit freshman series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, which was previously renewed for Season 2. Like his fellow writers, Peacock also spent much of his time this summer taking to the picket lines in the midst of the WGA strike, meaning that he was fighting for two things in his life.

Justin Peacock's death comes at a time when Suits has gained some recent success on Netflix. The Meghan Markle-led drama dropped the first eight seasons on the streamer in June, where it has since dominated the charts. The series even broke a major record by becoming the most-viewed acquired series on Netflix with over a billion minutes of viewing the first week it dropped. The record was previously held by NBC-turned-Netflix series Manifest when the first two seasons became available in June 2021.

At the very least, Peacock was able to see some of Suits' resurgence on Netflix, even if most of the numbers weren't released until after. He was also able to strike with his fellow writers and hopefully even have a Suits reunion or two on the picket lines. It's never easy losing someone, but with Suits on both Netflix and Peacock, fans will be able to honor his memory by watching the legal drama, which might be the best way to do so.

Our condolences go out to Justin Peacock's family and loved ones during this difficult time, as well as those who adored Peacock's work, whether it was on Suits, The Lincoln Lawyer, Alert, or any of his other projects. With Alert's second season coming to Fox, it wouldn't be surprising if they did a tribute to him, which would make it pretty special.